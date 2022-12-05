ITRI to Exhibit Innovations in Sports, Fitness, AI, Robotics and ICT at CES 2023 and Sports and Fitness at CES Unveiled Las Vegas

ITRI’s innovations include a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree, AI Aquarium

HSINCHU, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) , Taiwan’s largest and one of the world’s leading high-tech applied research institutions, invites you to its CES 2023 booth 9855, North Hall, LVCC and its virtual event site ( https://event.itri.org/CES2023 ) to view its innovations in sports, fitness, AI, robotics and ICT. ITRI also invites you to view its innovations in sports and fitness at CES Unveiled Las Vegas , booth 213, Level 2, Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Video previews of ITRI’s innovations are available here and here .

ITRI’s CES 2023 highlight technologies in sports and fitness include iSportWeaR, a wearable device that monitors physiological data and provides health analysis and management during exercise; and the Digital Twin for Sport Guidance with Vital Sign Sensing, the world’s first virtual coach for indoor bike and flywheel training using contactless detection technology to provide advice on breathing, biomechanics and coordination.

ITRI’s CES 2023 highlight technologies in AI, robotics and ICT include AI Aquarium, a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree, the world’s first smart aquarium that helps identify marine life in real time; Cubot ONE: Indoor/Outdoor AMR, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) integrating AI, IoT and 5G technologies, that can operate indoors and outdoors, take elevators and travel on rugged ground; and RobotSmith, a cyber-physical system for metal workpiece grinding and polishing, incorporating sensing, robotics, industry best practices and software to offer a total solution for surface finishing;

ITRI’s sports and fitness technologies at CES 2023 and CES Unveiled Las Vegas include: – iSportWeaR is a wearable device that monitors physiological data and provides health analysis and management during exercise. It uses ITRI’s non-contact low-power radar sensing technology and sends an alert when it detects abnormal heart or breathing rates. iSportWeaR is easy to use with one-step installation and is compatible with various wearables and sports gear such as sunglasses and bike handlebar grips. – The Digital Twin for Sport Guidance with Vital Sign Sensing is the world’s first virtual coach for indoor bike and flywheel training using contactless detection technology and big data analytics to provide advice on breathing, biomechanics and coordination. The system measures respiratory rate via thermal sensing and includes a depth camera for skeletal imaging and motion tracking. It compares collected data with the statistics of world-class cyclists and offers instructions to regulate breathing and improve riding postures. – iMetaWeaR is a smart clothing technology enabling haptic feedback via multi-position electrical stimulation to create an enhanced metaverse experience for users playing virtual sports such as boxing and fencing. Dry, washable fabric-based electrodes are screen printed into somatosensory garments, eliminating the need for adhesive electrodes. The elastic feature and customized design offer high comfort, and the robust control mode allows for stimulation variations in an immersive environment. – The Athletic Armband for Contactless EMG Detection is a capacitive electromyography (EMG) athletic armband for continuous real-time measurement of electric signals from muscles without direct skin contact. This sports armband can measure muscle strength in professional training, providing information including the order of muscle activation, the level of fatigue and injury alerts through an app. The wearable design includes flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) and redistribution layer (RDL) technologies, and the sensing distance is up to 0.3 mm.

ITRI’s AI, robotics, and ICT technologies at CES 2023 include: – AI Aquarium, a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree, is the world’s first smart aquarium that helps observers identify marine life in real time. With intuitive virtual-real fusion, the system can recognize aquatic species and show corresponding information on a transparent display according to an observer’s line of sight. AI Aquarium also performs gesture recognition with up to 98% accuracy. The interactive augmented reality technology also can be used for exhibitions, retail display and medical simulation. – Cubot ONE: Indoor/Outdoor AMR is an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) integrating AI, IoT and 5G technologies. It can operate in indoor and outdoor environments, take elevators, and travel on rugged ground. Its autonomous driving perception and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) roadside communications capabilities allow it to avoid obstacles and navigate signalized intersections. Connected to a back-end service platform, Cubot ONE can orchestrate multiple AMRs within a working area for logistics fleet management. It has been used for book return in libraries and food delivery for retailers. – RobotSmith is a cyber-physical system for metal workpiece grinding and polishing. It incorporates sensing, robotics, industry best practices and the in-house developed software EzSim to offer a total solution for surface finishing. The system performs trajectory planning and optimizes path parameters to achieve high precision and efficiency. In situ sensors, along with trained AI models, provide real-time defect detection and ensure process quality. – The Athena Orchestrator—O-RAN SMO & RIC is the world’s first private network management platform based on the O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications. The platform can provide real-time energy-saving dynamic resource allocation for various private network scenarios and can improve the energy efficiency of mobile networks to meet carbon-emission goals. – The SiC Electric Powertrain Controller for electric vehicles features a compact thin-film capacitor busbar kit. This design reduces the module volume to 5 L and increases driving range and vehicle efficiency. With low power loss, the 800 V SiC driver can provide up to 214 kW of power and reach an efficiency over 98%. The power density can be maintained at > 40 kW/L, exceeding the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2025 target of 33 kW/L for a 100 kW traction drive system.

CES Unveiled Las Vegas: Tuesday, January 3

CES: Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8, 2023

CES Unveiled Las Vegas: Booth 213, Level 2, Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

CES: Booth 9855, North Hall, LVCC and online at ITRI’s virtual event site: https://event.itri.org/CES2023

At CES Unveiled Las Vegas, ITRI will exhibit its sports and fitness technologies: iSportWeaR, Digital Twin for Sport Guidance with Vital Sign Sensing, iMetaWeaR, and Athletic Armband Athletic Armband for Contactless EMG Detection.

At CES, ITRI will exhibit all sports, fitness, AI, robotics and ICT technologies profiled above.

