Iteris Awarded $3.5 Million Contract for Role in Arizona DOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Multi-year Contract Expands Iteris’ Use of Managed Services and SaaS Solutions to Provide Smart Workzone Traffic Management for Highway Infrastructure Projects

Iteris will coordinate the design of project-wide traffic management activities to keep traffic moving through one of the most heavily traveled freeway segments in the state

Program leverages Iteris’ ClearGuide transportation performance measures solution and ClearRoute traveler information services solution for traffic management during construction

Access to real-time and historical data, historical analysis, visualization and reporting will help manage and minimize the impact of construction on congestion, safety and mobility for 300,000 daily drivers in the Phoenix region





SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #Dragados—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded contracts for a total of $3.5 million by the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture, a design-build joint-venture (DBJV) team, for its role in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which aims to improve one of the busiest freeway segments in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The historic four-year project, which will reconstruct an 11-mile segment of Interstate 10 spanning the cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler, and the town of Guadalupe, is the first major urban freeway reconstruction project in Maricopa County, according to ADOT. The I-10 Broadway Curve is one of the most heavily traveled freeway segments in the state, providing connectivity from Downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport to the southeast Valley and southern Arizona.

Under the terms of the contract, Iteris will provide the DBJV with design services (for temporary construction staging design), two software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and its congestion management managed service. The combination of Iteris’ SaaS solutions and managed service will enable the DBJV to manage and minimize construction impacts, and increase safety and mobility for 300,000 daily metro Phoenix road users during the construction phase of the $615 million project.

Iteris’ ClearGuide™ transportation performance measures SaaS solution will enable the analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve safety and mobility during construction. ClearGuide will give the DBJV access to powerful features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis during construction; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning of project detour routes.

Iteris’ ClearRoute™ traveler information services SaaS solution will provide drivers with access to powerful features including: iOS™ and Android™ mobile apps that depict congestion levels, schedules for project closures, relevant project information, and identification/notification of closure status.

ClearGuide and ClearRoute are key components of Iteris’ ClearMobility™ Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are excited to join this vital initiative, and provide Iteris’ comprehensive suite of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions, including design expertise, managed services and SaaS applications, to improve workzone safety for road users and construction workers,” said Scott Carlson, regional vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Combined, Iteris’ ClearGuide and ClearRoute solutions will provide real-time traffic data to support safer, more efficient mobility and traffic management operations during the construction phase of this historic project.”

The Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture joins OC405 Partners as the second DBJV to use Iteris’ ClearGuide transportation performance measures solution for traffic management during construction. The DBJV joins over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America that use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of ClearGuide to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

ClearRoute, Iteris’ next-generation traveler information system services solution, powers 11 state and regional transportation agencies across the U.S. with multimodal traveler information via mobile apps, websites and IVR systems, supporting over 39 million combined interactions in 2020.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid to late 2021 and is expected to take up to four years to complete.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

