Issuu Partners With Awareness Ties to Bring Philanthropic Causes to Life Through Social Media Stories

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Issuu, the world’s largest digital discovery and publishing platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with Awareness Ties, a social impact platform that raises awareness for philanthropic causes, while providing resources for the general public and funding for nonprofits. The partnership will help raise awareness for Awareness Ties’ “My Cause My Tie” campaign, promoting the 21 causes the organization supports, ranging from Alzheimer’s disease to veterans’ rights to domestic violence and more.

Each of Awareness Ties’ causes features its own Awareness Guide, all hosted on Issuu, that provide definitions, quotes and stats on the causes, along with resources for both getting and giving support. As part of the partnership, Issuu is creating Visual Stories for each guide that can be easily distributed across social media, as well as promoting them on its website, Issuu’s Apple News Channel, in joint blog posts and more.

“At its core, Issuu seeks to connect people everywhere with meaningful content. We help brands, creators and publishers of all sizes and across verticals amplify their work to enrich the lives of audiences around the world and we are honored to be Awareness Ties’ exclusive partner in helping tell its story, while also bringing attention to these very important causes on a global scale,” said Joe Hyrkin, CEO of Issuu.

Awareness Ties is also supported by a number of prominent ambassadors, including Madeline Stuart, model and advocate; Austin Perine, six-year-old homelessness advocate; Sanita Deck, female football player; Tri Bourne, professional volleyball player; Jessica Yamagucci, gun violence survivor and motivational speaker and Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, director and writer, among others.

“Issuu is the leader in content creation and distribution, making it the perfect partner for our ‘My Cause My Tie’ campaign,” said Jack and Allié McGuire, founders of Awareness Ties. “Utilizing the Issuu platform, we’re able to seamlessly create and distribute our content to the masses across all platforms. The Issuu team has made it easy to not only tell the Awareness Ties story with great impact but also to share the powerful stories of our ambassadors who work incredibly hard to support their causes.”

In addition to utilizing the Issuu platform, Awareness Ties will be featuring each of its 21 causes on billboards across Chicago, Los Angeles and New York beginning in April 2020. The brand will also host its first annual Gold Tie Awards™ in November 2020 to honor those who set the gold standard in positive social impact and to recognize individuals and nonprofits who go above and beyond to raise awareness for their cause.

About Issuu

Issuu is the world’s largest digital discovery and publishing platform, powering a suite of solutions called the Issuu Story Cloud which enable anyone with a story to tell – from global brands to independent creators – to create once, share everywhere, and even measure and monetize their editorial, catalog or marketing content. Founded in 2006, Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and New York City. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com.

About Awareness Ties

Awareness Ties™ is a social impact platform that raises awareness for causes, while providing resources for the general public and funding for nonprofits. At the intersection of PSA (Public Service Announcements) and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Awareness Ties is the ‘Official Symbol of Support for Causes’. For more information, visit www.awarenessties.us.

