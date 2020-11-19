Issuu Becomes Home to the World’s First Virtual Luxury Designer Showhouse

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Issuu today announced that Seasonal Living Magazine has created the world’s first shoppable luxury designer Showhouse, with augmented reality highlights. It’s built entirely and only in the virtual world, and is available permanently online on Issuu to view and explore, within a Special Edition of “Seasonal Living Magazine.” The VIP Sneak Peek online launch party will debut on YouTube on Thursday, December 3rd, at 6 pm ET, and can be accessed by getting a complimentary registration at https://bit.ly/DesignerShowhouse.

In the pandemic environment, furniture and appliance companies as well as interior designers are looking for safe ways to showcase their products and services. Seasonal Living Magazine’s luxury virtual designer Showhouse contains hundreds of inspiring and beautiful new ideas, focused around wellness and sustainability, for everyone around the globe to enjoy and explore from the safety and comfort of their homes.

“We chose Issuu because of its digital publishing power, ease, and flexibility,” said Gary Pettitt, publisher of Seasonal Living Magazine. “As we look for new ways to market products and services in a virtual world, platforms like Issuu have become crucial to our ability to provide innovative experiences to customers in engaging, safe ways. It’s the future of how we will market our physical products online.”

Designed from the ground up from the imagination of Seasonal Living Magazine‘s publisher, Gary Pettitt, the 20,000 square foot virtual modern luxury designer Showhouse is located atop a 20-acre estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, CA. To experience the Showhouse, visitors can log onto Seasonal Living Magazine’s Issuu channel at https://www.issuu.com/seasonallivingmagazine, and explore the Showhouse.

“We’re pleased that Seasonal Living Magazine chose Issuu to publish their breakthrough Showhouse,” said Joe Hyrkin, CEO of Issuu. “In the world of remote marketing and the rise of virtual experiences, many companies are choosing to inspire, inform, and engage with customers using rich interactive publishing via Issuu.”

All 10 past issues of Seasonal Living Magazine can be accessed on http://issuu.com/seasonallivingmagazine .

About Issuu

Issuu is the world’s largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform creative designs from static files into web-optimized assets for every marketing channel, including web, mobile, social, email, and more. Founded in 2006, Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Copenhagen and Berlin. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com .

About Seasonal Living

Seasonal Living is a 5x Arts Award winning manufacturer and importer of modern indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Seasonal Living has been in business for 17 years and is well established in both the international residential and hospitality markets.

Seasonal Living has a permanent showroom in Building C on the 4th floor of Las Vegas Market and has shown in Interhall at High Point Market for the past 10 years. Seasonal Living is known for its innovative use of sustainable materials in the production of their furniture as well as for supporting factories around the world that have been involved in small batch artisanal production for generations.

About Seasonal Living Magazine

Seasonal Living Magazine is a separately owned media asset of Gary Pettitt. It is a consumer-facing luxury lifestyle shoppable digital magazine published 4 times a year.

Its mission is to encourage people around the globe to live more in harmony with the 4 seasons of Fall. Winter. Spring. Summer. through inspiring images, articles and videos about all things seasonal with respect to Food + Recipes. Design. Wellness. Entertaining. Travel.

Seasonal Living Magazine currently reaches approximately 53,000 people with every issue and is produced, designed and written by Leslie Carothers, CEO of Savour Partnership and her company’s Creative Director, Sam Henderson, for Seasonal Living.

The Fall issue debuted on Oct. 15th and the Special Edition issue, containing the magazine’s virtual designer Showhouse, will be available on Seasonal Living’s website on Dec. 4th, 2020, on this link: http://seasonalliving.com/seasonal-living-magazine .

