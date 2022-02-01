Island Completes its Platform Support with Addition of iOS, iPadOS & Android Capabilities to its Market-Leading Enterprise Browser

Island Enterprise Browser will now support all major operating systems including iOS and iPadOS, Windows, Mac, Chromebook, Linux and Android

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Island, the leader in the Enterprise Browser market, today announced Apple iOS, iPadOS and Android support for its Enterprise Browser, enabling customers to close the final unmanaged mobile gap in their hybrid workplace, contractor and BYOD strategies. With this announcement, the Island Enterprise Browser is the only Enterprise Browser that will support all major operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, Chromebook, Linux and Android.

Support for mobile platforms such as iOS, iPadOS and Android is increasingly important to enterprise customers as they shift to hybrid work environments and embrace innovative mobile workflows. Apple will soon release iPadOS 16 that expands on the powerful set of features to optimize iPad for business productivity, like external display support and advanced multi-tasking capabilities. When using the Island Enterprise Browser on these and other mobile devices, enterprises gain a host of security and productivity benefits while ensuring an elegant and seamless experience across the user’s corporate desktop and mobile footprints.

“The Island Enterprise Browser plays a privileged and critical role with our customers, delivering security and productivity to the last mile, something that was previously out of their reach,” said Mike Fey, Island CEO and Co-Founder. “By rounding out our offering to cover the expansive footprint of Apple’s mobile devices, we are extending our capabilities to support and protect any user, anywhere they engage with critical corporate resources.”

The Island Enterprise Browser for iPhone, iPad and Android integrates with all mainstream identity providers to ensure simple policy application based on user’s user application governance. Security policies are centrally defined and locally enforced within the browser, while harmful content and inappropriate activity are prevented. High fidelity activity logs are collected and shared with customer’s existing SIEM or analytics platforms to enhance visibility and drive actionable incident response. Enterprise customers count on The Enterprise Browser to secure critical web apps and content on their iPhone or iPad devices, without hindering productivity.

The Island Enterprise Browser

The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using The Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion. This opens up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and Zero Trust network access at much lower cost.

About Island

Island is the developer of the Enterprise Browser – the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts and Stripes – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at [email protected] or (866) 832-7114.

