IRI and Tree Top Extend Partnership

The collaboration enables Tree Top to quickly monitor pricing activity with more granularity

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI®, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, and Tree Top, Inc. announced they are expanding their multiyear, strategic partnership. IRI will help Tree Top monitor fluid pricing activity in the marketplace by providing access to granular insights amid a quickly changing inflationary environment.

A recent IRI report notes that food and beverage inflation continues to persist yearly, affecting consumers’ shopping behavior. Through the collaboration with Tree Top, clients will have an expedited view of the changing economic dynamic while continuing to plan for long-term business opportunities.

“IRI and Tree Top recognize the ever-changing needs of our clients and are dedicated to finding solutions that fit their short- and long-term goals,” said Stefanie Fiery-Cale, senior vice president, Mid-Market Core, IRI. “Inflation has impacted consumers and businesses, leading to rapidly shifting needs. Our extended collaboration will enable Tree Top to anticipate consumer shifts in product affordably and marketplace trade-offs as a result of inflationary price pressures.”

“Tracking the market closely and efficiently is essential for any business to thrive in the current environment,” said Mike Schrenk, category and syndicated data manager, Tree Top. “IRI has empowered our business decisions with more timely and actionable insights that enable us to be more proactive in the marketplace.”

About Tree Top, Inc.

Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by nearly 900 apple and pear growers, and was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top led the way in premium, quality juices and apple sauce, and with its fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, now produces the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit www.treetop.com.

About IRI

IRI unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.IRIworldwide.com.

About IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice

The Mid-Market Growth Practice of IRI provides high-tech and high-touch support for small- to midsize manufacturers. Regardless of company size, IRI has a data solution that drives understanding and growth. Companies benefit from access to all the same tested and proven solutions offered to IRI global partners, enabling companies of all sizes to democratize data, streamline analytics and, ultimately, win in the marketplace. For more information on IRI’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small- and midsize brands, please contact Robert Porod at [email protected].

