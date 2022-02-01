iQor Releases Latest Version of Mobile App to Enhance its Employee Experience

App Delivers Essential Information to Connect Employees and Simplify Their Work Lives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–iQor has released the latest version of its mobile app designed to make employees’ lives easier. It offers access to essential information and employee development opportunities to improve the employee experience. The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

“We are a trusted partner to many of the world’s top brands, committed to creating a rewarding employee experience for our 35,000+ employees worldwide,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik. “Our mobile app experience enables employees to access the information they need with ease and to promote connections throughout iQor.”

The app provides all employees access to news, trainings, policies, surveys, notifications, and personal and team information. It offers managers the capability to approve payroll and oversee coaching activities from anywhere, facilitating a more immediate response to employee needs.

“As a digital BPO that supports the digital transformation journey for global brands, iQor continually seeks ways to further advance our technology and build human connections. The latest updates to our mobile app further enhance our employee experience and provide access to the information they need from anywhere,” said Prabhjot Singh, chief digital officer at iQor.

As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor develops solutions to improve business processes for our employees, clients, and the end customer. The mobile app will continue to evolve with additional functionalities to connect and serve employees.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



[email protected]