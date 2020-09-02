iQ Academy of Minnesota Opens Its Online Doors for the New School Year

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #backtoschool–As COVID-related school closures continue into the fall and students, parents, and teachers nationwide look to the start of the new school year with uncertainty, iQ Academy of Minnesota (iQMN), a full- and part-time online public school program, will welcome students for the start of the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, September 8th.

iQMN students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, history, and English/language arts, as well as world languages, music, and art. Electives are available to high school students, as well as dual college enrollment opportunities through the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO) enrollment. Students are offered exposure to academic and career-focused content as they work towards their high school diploma.

“We provide an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment,” said Operations Manager Theresa Gallagher. “At iQMN, we want to help students grow and reach their full potential. This is something we are able to deliver in a virtual environment to students across the state.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic, interactive curriculum, students learn in an environment that is right for them, while building relationships with classmates and staff in their online classrooms. Students also work with offline curriculum resources provided by the school, and teachers communicate with families via phone, chat, and email to ensure students are appropriately challenged and actively engaged in their education.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Throughout the year, iQMN fosters a sense of community through virtual clubs and organization allowing students to further explore shared interests together in an online setting.

To learn more, visit mn.iqacademy.com, follow iQMN on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) is an accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQ Academy Minnesota, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

