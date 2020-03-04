iQ Academy Minnesota Offers Students a Fresh Start for the ‘20-‘21 School Year

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) is now accepting enrollments for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. A tuition-free program of Independent School District No. 544, Fergus Falls, iQMN serves families across Minnesota who are seeking a learning experience outside the one-size-fits-all approach to K-12 education.

“By combining online learning with personalized instruction, we can meet students where they are,” says Theresa Gallagher, iQMN’s operations manager. “Whatever post-high school path they want to follow, our goal is to equip all of our students with the skills they need to achieve their academic and personal goals, beginning on the very first day they enroll with us.”

iQMN students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, history and English/language arts, as well as world languages, music and art. Electives are available to high school students, as well as concurrent college enrollment opportunities through the state’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO) program. Students are offered exposure to academic and career-focused content as they work towards their high school diploma.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic, interactive curriculum, students learn in an environment that is right for them, while building supportive relationships with classmates and staff in their online classrooms. Students also work with offline curriculum resources provided by the school, and teachers communicate with families via phone, chat and email to ensure students are appropriately challenged and actively engaged in their education.

To foster a sense of school community, iQMN offers virtual and in-person student clubs, field trips, social outings, and other activities throughout the year, including an in-person graduation ceremony in the spring.

iQMN is now accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. For more information on how to enroll visit mn.iqacademy.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota is an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQ Academy Minnesota, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

