IPVanish Certifies No-logs VPN Protection with Third-party Audit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPVanish, the award-winning no-log VPN provider, has successfully completed an independent audit of its technology and privacy practices. Conducted by the Leviathan Security Group, the audit verified that IPVanish complies with the no-log statements in its privacy policy, and does not log or store customer data or traffic.

IPVanish gave Leviathan Security Group access to its inner workings, including the team, documentation, and technology. Through employee interviews, inspection of system configuration and technical documentation, assessment of server deployment procedures, and various tests, Leviathan was able to confirm that IPVanish complies with its no-log policy.

“Our customers trust us with their data, and we don’t take that responsibility lightly. The IPVanish team takes great measures to ensure the privacy of our customers’ online activity, and this extensive audit documents that dedication,” said Wayne MacLaurin, SVP of Technology at IPVanish.

In its Privacy Policy, IPVanish makes its data handling practices transparent. While some information such as email addresses, payment information, and certain preferences are kept for functional purposes, IPVanish never logs any identifying traffic data, or details about customers’ internet activity. This includes search history, websites visited, apps that are running, upload and download activity, and streaming activity.

For VPN consumers, it’s critical to understand a VPN’s logging policy, and to seek evidence of its claims. Audits by trusted third-party experts, such as the one completed by Leviathan Security Group for IPVanish, provide independent verification to ensure true user privacy.

The IPVanish VPN service delivers:

Secure access to the fastest VPN in the world

End-to-end network encryption and data protection

User-friendly apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire TV

A true no logs policy

24/7 customer support

About IPVanish:

IPVanish is a worldwide online privacy and freedom advocate. Providing secure access to shared IPs and servers in 75+ locations, IPVanish consistently tests as the fastest VPN service globally, while maintaining industry-best security, reliability, and privacy protection standards. For more information, visit ipvanish.com.

