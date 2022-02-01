IPVanish Announces Commitment to Privacy Amidst Indian Data Legislation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPVanish, a no-log VPN provider, has released its formal response to impending internet surveillance and data retention legislation in India. In a blog post published on June 7, IPVanish stated that they will not compromise on their no-logs policy despite this new directive demanding logs from VPN providers.

According to this new legislation, VPN providers would be required to collect certain customer data and may need to provide that information to Indian authorities. While the directive is not set to go into effect until later this month, IPVanish remains firm in its stance on protecting its customers’ privacy and will continue operating its Indian servers for the time being. Should the directive be enforced, IPVanish has stated that they will continue to prioritize their consumers’ privacy and will take any required action, including shutting down physical servers in India to comply with the Indian government’s directive.

“Privacy will never be something we sacrifice,” said Subbu Sthanu, VP of Strategy & Product Management at IPVanish. “While we will remain watchful of this impending legislation in India, IPVanish is standing firmly by our zero traffic logs policy, and is prepared to take proper action should the law go into effect.”

In April, IPVanish had its technology and no-log VPN privacy practices audited and certified by a respected independent third-party cybersecurity consulting firm.

The IPVanish VPN service delivers:

Secure access to the fastest VPN in the world

End-to-end network encryption and data protection

User-friendly apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire TV

A verified no-logs policy

24/7 customer support

About IPVanish:



IPVanish is a worldwide online privacy and freedom advocate. Providing secure access to shared IPs and servers in 75+ locations, IPVanish consistently tests as the fastest VPN service globally, while maintaining industry-best security, reliability, and privacy protection standards. For more information, visit ipvanish.com.

Contacts

Kerri Taylor



[email protected]