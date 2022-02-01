iPad Pro, Air & mini Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Apple iPad Pro (11 Inch, 12.9 Inch), iPad mini (6, 5), 10th Generation iPad & More Savings Listed by Retail Fuse
Early Black Friday iPad deals for 2022 are underway, browse all the top early Black Friday 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini savings listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the top early iPad Air, Pro & mini deals for Black Friday 2022, together with the latest offers on Apple iPad 10.2 inch & 10.9 inch, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & 11 inch and iPad mini 5 & 6. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best iPad Deals:
- Save on a wide range of Apple iPads (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $150 on the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPads with any data plan (Verizon.com)
- Save on top-rated Apple iPad tablets (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $150 on iPads and compatible accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com)
Best iPad Pro Deals:
- Save up to $39 on Apple iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple iPad Pro 2022 & 2021 models (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on iPad Pro, keyboards & accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save on the latest iPad Pro models (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $150 on Apple iPad Pro 11-inch & 12.9-inch tablets (BHPhotoVideo.com)
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save on the Apple iPad mini (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple iPad mini tablets (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on the iPad mini 2021 model (Verizon.com)
- Save on the iPad mini (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $50 on iPad mini 64GB & 256GB models (BHPhotoVideo.com)
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save on Apple iPad Air tablets & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple iPad Air 2020 & 2022 models (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on iPad Air 256GB & 64GB tablets (Verizon.com)
- Save on the top-rated iPad Air (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $70 on Apple iPad Air tablets and accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com)
