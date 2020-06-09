Invoice Cloud Enhances Electronic Bill Payment Platform with Apple Pay and Google Pay

BRAINTREE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACH—Invoice Cloud, a leading provider of PCI compliant, secure electronic payments and the highest adopting Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) solution, has enhanced its online bill payment platform with Apple Pay and Google Pay as additional payment options.

Apple Pay and Google Pay are two of the most widely used mobile payment and digital wallet services available to consumers on their laptop, tablet or other mobile device. Invoice Cloud has seamlessly integrated these payment options into existing mobile and online platforms for one-time payments at no additional cost. Payers will find the feature to be fast, convenient and secure.

“The new Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile payment options will encourage even more customers to move to electronic payments and take advantage of Invoice Cloud’s online bill payment technology, allowing billers to reduce costs and accelerate collections,” said Bob Lapides, president of Invoice Cloud. “This enhancement to our Software as a Service platform is all about convenience and choice for customers who increasingly want to pay bills when they want, how they want, and where they want.”

According to industry forecasts, Apple Pay is projected to be the leading digital wallet with 227 million users worldwide, while Google Pay is expected to reach 100 million users in 2020.

Organizations using Invoice Cloud now have both options immediately available for mobile and online payments. The Invoice Cloud platform automatically detects if a customer is eligible to use Apple Pay or Google Pay to make payments on their mobile device. Any restrictions on the use of credit and debit cards set by individual billers will still apply.

About Invoice Cloud

Invoice Cloud provides trusted, secure e-payments and the highest adopting Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) solution. Founded in 2009, Invoice Cloud is a high growth company with over 2,100 clients across the United States and over 45 million payments processed annually. Invoice Cloud’s platform is designed to consistently engage customers to yield more online payments and paperless enrollments, driving positive business outcomes for biller clients. To learn more, visit invoicecloud.com.

Greg Turner, Ball Consulting Group, LLC



Phone: 617-243-9950; Email: [email protected]

Coryn Leaman, Engagement Specialist



Phone: 781-369-9630; Email: [email protected]