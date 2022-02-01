Investment Platform Qooore Launches Paper Trading and Reveals New Name

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qooore, the social investment platform for Gen Z, today announces the launch of paper trading in its iOS app, enabling users to carry out risk-free trades based on insights from leading finfluencers. To mark this exciting new chapter in the company’s development, Qooore is also rebranding as Qure.Finance, while reaffirming its focus on becoming the leading investment platform for Gen Z, with a total addressable market of $84 bln.

In addition to learning from trading insights from content creators, Qure.Finance users on iOS can now practice trading approximately 10,000 securities, including US stocks and ETFs, as well as more than 20 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum – without risking their money or needing to pay fees. Each Qure.Finance user will receive $100,000 in virtual money that they can use to make simulated trades on Qure.Finance’s app based on real-life market quotes. Qure.Finance users on Android will gain access to paper trading functionality in the coming months.

Qure.Finance is a great tool that enables beginner investors to learn the mechanics of trading by testing their own trading ideas, as well as those offered by creators. Paper trading will also allow Qure.Finance to more accurately measure the level of success of its content creators. The software update will now feature a leader board based on the overall profitability instead of percentage gain.

Qure.Finance CEO Igor Sheremet said:

“From day one, we have been committed to making investing accessible and easy-to-digest for Gen Z investors, who form a key component of the future investment community.

“Today marks a new chapter in our company’s development, as we launch paper trading under our new brand name. Thanks to paper trading, our users will not only be able to receive trading insights from leading content creators, but also test them out in real life, free of charge, with no financial risks attached – all within a sleek and user-friendly interface. We believe that paper trading will help to improve both the financial literacy and trading skills of our community.

“We are making investing solutions more accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of skills or financial resources.”

About Qure.Finance

Qure.Finance is a revolutionary investment platform that offers social-media style trading insights from global financial influencers to young investors. Specifically targeted at Gen Z, Qure.Finance is cutting through the corporate bluster to bring sound, accessible advice – and a platform for creating an effective investment plan – to a generation that has been largely ignored by the traditional institutions. The Company, which was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, has recently announced the launch of paper trading, alongside its new brand name.

For more information, please visit Qure.Finance.

