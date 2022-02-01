Introducing Toast Tables: Integrated Reservation and Waitlist Management for Restaurants

New solution simplifies table management, personalizes hospitality, and enables restaurants to reach guests where they search

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one technology platform built for restaurants, today announced the launch of Toast Tables, a reservation and waitlist management solution that integrates with the company’s robust restaurant technology platform. Toast Tables gives restaurants an affordable option to manage seating and turn first-time guests into regulars, including features like real-time table updates, automatically synced server rosters, and personalized guest profiles to power Toast Marketing and Loyalty integrations. The new suite is available to Toast customers for a flat monthly price, no fees per cover, and package options for different seating policies.

As part of the new solution, Toast also expands its collaboration with Google to tap into millions of guests searching for restaurants and enable them to book a reservation through Toast Tables, directly on a restaurant’s Google Business Profile. According to Toast’s Voice of the Restaurant Guest survey1, when it comes to finding full service restaurants, guests use Google Maps more than any other restaurant discoverability channel except for personal recommendations. The extension of this collaboration helps restaurants to save money on costly third-party reservation platforms—which account for only three percent of guests’ restaurant discovery2.

“Reservation and waitlist management capabilities have moved from ‘nice to have’ to ‘must have’ for many restaurants in recent years,” said Aman Narang, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Toast. “Toast Tables empowers restaurants to provide more personalized and efficient hospitality before, during, and between guest visits. We’re pleased to see our collaboration with Google come to life again in this launch and benefit the restaurant community.”

Toast Tables allows restaurants to:

Benefit from a fully integrated reservation and waitlist solution: Toast Tables is easy to use and integrates with the broader Toast platform. Toast Tables syncs seamlessly with products like Toast Point of Sale (POS) and Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), so restaurants can spend less time updating systems and more time with their guests. Restaurants can get started in minutes with a host app on select Android and iOS devices that automatically imports their floor plan and server roster while eliminating the need to manage a separate reservation and waitlist provider.

Toast Tables is easy to use and integrates with the broader Toast platform. Toast Tables syncs seamlessly with products like Toast Point of Sale (POS) and Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), so restaurants can spend less time updating systems and more time with their guests. Restaurants can get started in minutes with a host app on select Android and iOS devices that automatically imports their floor plan and server roster while eliminating the need to manage a separate reservation and waitlist provider. Manage capacity without the complexity: With real-time table status updated from the POS and KDS, the host can see what guests have ordered, when orders have been fulfilled, and when they have paid for their meals. Hosts can keep servers happy by seating based on built-in cover counts and “next up” server rotations. Restaurants can avoid no-shows thanks to estimated wait times, automated notifications, and two-way SMS messaging, which make it easy for guests to stay up-to-date and communicate if their plans change.

With real-time table status updated from the POS and KDS, the host can see what guests have ordered, when orders have been fulfilled, and when they have paid for their meals. Hosts can keep servers happy by seating based on built-in cover counts and “next up” server rotations. Restaurants can avoid no-shows thanks to estimated wait times, automated notifications, and two-way SMS messaging, which make it easy for guests to stay up-to-date and communicate if their plans change. Personalize hospitality to turn first-time guests into regulars: Guests can easily find restaurants they love and reserve a table or join an online waitlist directly from Google Search and Maps. With personalized guest profiles, restaurants can anticipate preferences, recognize special occasions, reward regulars or VIPs, and grow their marketing list. Guests can view the menu to prepare for their visit and even opt into the restaurant’s loyalty program, so that owners and operators can prompt repeat visits by re-engaging guests with meaningful conversation and offers.

“Toast Tables has become one of my favorite parts about Toast,” said Franco DiCarlo, owner of PA House. “Turn times, check sizes, popular items, server efficiency – I can see it all right from my iPad. With online reservations through our website as well as through Reserve with Google, our guest list stays full, and with auto-confirmation texts, we’re able to keep it that way.”

Learn more about Toast Tables.

ABOUT TOAST

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

1 Data from Voice of the Restaurant Guest, served by Toast. Toast conducted a blind survey of 969 US consumers from January 13, 2023 – January 23, 2023. Respondents were not made aware that Toast was fielding the study. Incentives for participation were granted to respondents from the panels that conducted the survey. The margin of error is +/-3 percent.



2 Data from Voice of the Restaurant Guest, served by Toast. Toast conducted a blind survey of 969 US consumers from January 13, 2023 – January 23, 2023. Respondents were not made aware that Toast was fielding the study. Incentives for participation were granted to respondents from the panels that conducted the survey. The margin of error is +/-3 percent.

