Introducing the First Club Management Video On Demand Integration

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Intelivideo , a Video On Demand (VOD) technology platform headquartered in Broomfield, CO, announces new fitness integrations to its platform.

Intelivideo developed integrations with several of the leading club management software platforms enabling fitness businesses to seamlessly extend into the digital fitness space.

Specifically, businesses leveraging Intelivideo’s digital video platform can offer subscription video purchasing options in their club management software. With the integration enabled, fitness studios and clubs are able to offer bundled video memberships with the current pricing tiers or create standalone offerings.

Digital fitness–streaming or on-demand content–is a necessity for clubs and studios.

“Spending on fitness classes and gyms grew just over 5% last year, but on-demand fitness spending jumped nearly 59%,” according to Diana Olick at CNBC .

Intelivideo recognized this momentum of merging the digital and studio fitness experience and developed the integrations accordingly.

Fitness businesses can easily sell and manage a unified studio and digital experience through club management software. Intelivideo created an easy solution for fitness clubs and studios who want to monetize their in-person and digital workouts through all-access memberships and add-ons.

This first-ever subscription video platform and club management software integration expands the opportunity for fitness studios to diversify their memberships and grow their footprint in the popular fitness on-demand space.

Attend Intelivideo’s Webinar

Please join Intelivideo’s webinar on March 16, 2020, at 11AM/MT (1PM/ET) to learn more about this integration for your fitness on demand business. This presentation will cover how integrating your club management software with your video subscription business can help grow your membership base and what you need to support this. Please sign up for the 5 Reasons Why Your Club Management Software Must Integrate with Your Subscription Video Business webinar here .

About Intelivideo

Intelivideo is a Video On Demand (VOD) platform committed to developing strong partnerships with influential content creators and delivering premium streaming experiences. Our end-to-end solution helps creators build a successful Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) business for their audience. Established in 2014, Intelivideo is a thought leader in the emerging OTT (Over-the-Top) space with successful launches across multiple spaces including health and wellness, fitness, coaching, and niche content.

