Introducing Fiverr Business, a New Platform Targeting Team Collaboration for The Future of Work

Previously in beta, the subscription-based solution provides larger companies a curated experience with collaboration and administrative tools and an easy way to integrate freelancers into their workflows

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing the official launch of Fiverr Business™. This platform is designed for corporate teams and departments to collaborate with each other while managing projects with freelance talent and will be subscription-based.

The global health crisis and subsequent corporate office closures have forever changed how the world works. There has been an acceleration, fast-forwarding the future of work in ways that have stress-tested businesses’ abilities to blend people and technology to maintain productivity. At the same time, they have been forced, like never before, to protect the health and well-being of employees. Technology has played a key role in ensuring this new remote workforce remains in touch, in-the-know and supported. At the same time, businesses are ramping up their use of freelance talent to augment their teams and build agile scalability. In fact, per a recent survey Fiverr conducted of over 2,000 businesses globally, 52% said they are allocating more budget to freelance services. While the pandemic will eventually subside, it remains clear that the notion of remote work and utilizing on demand freelance talent is here to stay.

“For the past 10 years, Fiverr has been a leading advocate for the power and importance of remote workers as part of any company workforce. Because of this, we have been at the center of building products and tools to remove all friction from this structure,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr CEO. “The pandemic has forced companies everywhere to rethink best practices for hiring, and this means focusing on a full-time team supporting their core competencies while integrating freelance talent as a way to easily scale. Fiverr Business was designed to integrate into a companies’ workflow and become a part of the digital onboarding experience for employees — they get access to email, Slack, and Dropbox, as well as their Fiverr Business team account wherein all of their projects can be managed. It is reliable, budget friendly, and simple, but most of all, it gets the job done faster than any other method.”

With Fiverr Business, managers of teams have the administrative and collaborative tools needed to give them the necessary overview and insight into all projects being managed through Fiverr. The platform gives them the agility and productivity they need to grow and scale at pace. Additional benefits to the platform include:

Access a curated freelancer supply, with an additional level of quality assurance (supply is curated using Fiverr’s AI tools and hand-picked by Fiverr customer success managers according to a businesses’ needs)

Exclusive access to Fiverr’s world-class dedicated 24/7 personal executive assistant for account setup, freelance talent matching and other white glove services

Project management tools to create new projects, manage upcoming orders and organize your team around shared goals and tasks

Control and track budget approval and project status, manage groups and reporting through governance and administration tools

Communicate and collaborate with in-house team members and external freelancers seamlessly across Fiverr orders without leaving the Fiverr environment

Ability to create the team’s secret black book of trusted freelancers the organization likes working with and privately share it with team members

“As a company that needs to be able to move fast and scale quickly, Fiverr Business has become essential to my team’s workflow. It has become addictive in a sense because all of sudden, those tight deadlines that you used to be under become irrelevant when you have a solution like Fiverr Business,” said Yael Brandt, Head of Digital Transformation, Customer Development at Unilever Israel. “The platform allows you to intuitively locate and evaluate talent, while at the same time, manage your team projects and budgets. What I love most is that I have visibility and control every step of the way.”

