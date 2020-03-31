Introducing AirSend, a Contextual Remote Work and Communication Platform for Professionals, Teams and SMBs, Now Free for One Year

Private collaboration channels combine the best of chat, email, to-do lists and file sharing

Allows remote collaboration for all types of professionals to work with their clients

Insight into remote work and file-sharing behavior led to a new product with seamless workflow across internal and external teams

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CJIS–CodeLathe, the company behind a widely used enterprise file services platform used by millions of customers around the world, today announced AirSend, a new product that allows people-centric collaboration with customers, clients and teams.





AirSend is free for one year to all SMBs and professional service firms to help with their remote collaboration and communication needs. AirSend’s solution puts all the information for a client or project—messaging, files, tasks—on a single screen, reducing the need to switch from one app to another.

“When we started building AirSend five months ago, we never thought remote work would become a global phenomenon,” said Venkataragavan Ramasamy, COO of CodeLathe. “We just wanted to make a good collaboration product that would work for remote teams like us.”

As a geographically distributed, remote-first company, CodeLathe has team members in 14 countries and five continents in addition to its Austin headquarters. AirSend incorporates the ideas and concepts learned from leading an international remote-working team.

Other collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams require users to integrate the software with other products like Google Drive for file management or Trello for task management. AirSend is contextual: each channel provides a dashboard view of all the necessary information within the context of a single client or project.

Today’s work environment is crippled by context switching as people move between separate apps for email, IM, documents and to-do lists. Studies by the American Psychological Association have found that the brief mental blocks created by shifting between tasks can cost as much as 40 percent of someone’s productive time. The problem of context switching increases with a remote workforce that is subjected to even more distractions.

“We see the negative impact of context switching from our FileCloud customers because we have an inside view on how people work and share files,” said Madhan Kanagavel, CEO of CodeLathe. “Imagine if AirSend helped reclaim just 15 minutes of productivity per day for 10 million people. That would be 625 million productive hours per year or $10.6 billion of additional productivity.”

At the heart of AirSend are its individual channels, which integrate chat conversations, track next steps and organize large files with up to 100 GB free storage. Combining those actions into a single channel eliminates the need for managing individual email folders, separate client Slack channels and separate cloud storage apps. Each channel has all of the tools needed to get work done. Customers can:

Send messages: Have seamless conversations with clients in private channels. Messages also work with email, so clients don’t need to have an AirSend account.

Organize files: Securely share and organize files using AirSend’s powerful file management system.

Track open items: Assign actions to channel members to track and complete a to-do list quickly in one place.

Find everything fast: Find channels, messages, members, files and open items in seconds.

Create a guidebook: Share key information with clients like notes and links with a built-in wiki for easy reference.

Collaborate with anyone from anywhere: AirSend is built for teams that work across organizational boundaries and offers the possibility of unlimited shared channels for both internal team members and outside clients to collaborate.

Along with the free one-year term, CodeLathe is also providing free 30-minute consultations to SMB teams on remote work.

Sign up for AirSend now at airsend.io or in the Apple or Google app store.

About AirSend



AirSend is a communication platform that brings all your conversations, files, tasks and notes into one contextual workspace to get work done faster and better. AirSend is developed by CodeLathe Inc., a remote-first company. AirSend is targeted at professional firms, teams and SMBs to offer powerful collaboration, communication and work-sharing between team members and clients. The company offers two products, FileCloud—an award-winning enterprise file services platform and AirSend—the world’s first-ever contextual workspace built for remote work, used by millions of customers around the world. For more information, visit http://www.airsend.io/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Treble

Michael Kellner



[email protected]

512-960-8222