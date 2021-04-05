Introducing 101 North: A California-Based Wine Brand Now Available Nationwide

New Popular-Priced Wine Collection Developed by The Wine Group and Anheuser-Busch

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wine Group and Anheuser-Busch continue their collaborative partnership with the release of 101 North which is now available nationwide. A popular-priced wine brand inspired by its California roots and the iconic U.S. Highway 101, the brand celebrates the spirit of adventure and discovery. The approachable, new collection was made to explore with rousing blends of richness and bold fruit flavors in every varietal. At launch, 101 North Wines are available in Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and Moscato.

“We’re excited to introduce the 101 North Wine Collection. I’ve been a winemaker for 12 years and personally grew up in Northern California right off the 101. These wines are inspired by the adventures that await across California’s diverse terrain,” said Todd Jenkins, Winemaker for 101 North. “We hope the brand’s welcoming and colorful message piques the curiosity of consumers to try our unique blends and explore the wine category.”

101 North Wines are California grown and have a depth of flavors and richness:

Cabernet Sauvignon features smooth notes of red cherry and rich blackberry.

Chardonnay with notes of green apple and sweet peach.

Pinot Grigio with notes of bright citrus, ripe pear and lemon zest.

Moscato featuring sweet aromas of white peach, pear and hints of citrus.

Each wine embodies the spirit of California with varietally correct taste profiles based on its terroir. The brand evokes the California aesthetic not only from the wine, but the place-centered packaging, reminiscent of the ocean views and sunny beaches on the southern coast all the way to the lush forests and stunning mountain vistas of the north. Wherever the adventure takes you, 101 North is perfect for a refreshing, celebratory toast after a long hike or spending the day relaxing at the beach. The thrill of discovery pours out into each and every glass.

101 North Wines are available in standard 750ml bottles and 500ml Tetra Paks in the varietals Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio only. These wines are now available nationwide, distributed via The Wine Group’s collaborative partnership with Anheuser-Busch. The 101 North Wine Collection will join Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer portfolio which includes brands like CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer, Cutwater Spirits, BON V!V and more. Through this partnership, the two companies have also released MD 20/20 Spiked Punch which is available nationwide now. To learn more please visit www.101NorthWines.com or follow the brand on Instagram @101NorthWines.

About the 101 North Wine Collection

The 101 North Wine Collection inspires adventure at every turn with a collection of approachable, fruit-forward wines made from grapes grown exclusively in California. Developed by Winemaker Todd Jenkins, a California native and outdoor enthusiast, the brand is inspired by his home state and his love of exploration. The 101 North portfolio includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and Moscato. Discover more about 101 North at www.101NorthWines.com or follow 101 North on Instagram.

About The Wine Group

Established in 1981, The Wine Group (TWG) is the world’s second-largest wine producer by volume. TWG is a privately-held, management-owned company with a portfolio of leading brands, including Cupcake, Franzia, Chloe, Benziger, Imagery, Seven Deadly Zins and 101 North.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

The Wine Group:



Alex Sacripante



[email protected]

(646) 355-1871

Anheuser-Busch:



Connor Hunt



[email protected]