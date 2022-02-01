intoPIX Showcases Its New JPEG XS Solutions to Simplify IP Video Production Workflow at HPA Tech Retreat 2023

Simplify live production & post-production workflows ​​in the LAN, over the WAN & to the CLOUD

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, the leading expert in zero-latency mezzanine video compression, showcases its solutions to simplify live production & post-production workflows ​​in the LAN, over the WAN & to the CLOUD ​at HPA Tech Retreat 2023 in Hollywood.

intoPIX presents its latest innovations in JPEG XS, supported on both software libraries & hardware IP cores: the TicoXS FIP – Flawless Imaging Profile, the next generation of the JPEG XS codec that supports any type of content.

intoPIX TicoXS FIP adds the Flawless Imaging Profile to the JPEG XS Codec to handle any type of screen content over a gigabit network or below. Perfect for LAN, WAN, and Wireless (WiFi-6, 5G, WiGig) or other applications such as cloud-based gaming, wireless TVs, second displays… where one cannot compromise on latency & quality.

“The award-winning TicoXS FIP technology helps connect displays wirelessly with a latency below 1 millisecond and a lossless quality without friction. The technology is not limited to HD or 4K, it already supports high frame rates and 8K.” explains François-Pierre Clouet, Product Application Specialist at intoPIX.

intoPIX provides a full-stack offer – FPGA, ASIC, CPU and GPU – of JPEG XS solutions, and is striving to ensure its customers have the best option for their platforms. This enables real-time and zero latency JPEG XS on a wider range of products, and essentially gives more flexibility to the codec adopters. Not only does it include HD, 4K, and 8K encoders and decoders, it also comes with additional reference designs, plugins, companion IP cores and SDK for premium video streaming using IPMX and SMPTE ST2110.

IntoPIX welcomes everyone at its booth #31 in the Rancho Mirage, CA – Innovation Zone during HPA 2023 from February 20 – 23, to discover the new JPEG XS solutions and enjoy all the demos. Click HERE to book a meeting with the intoPIX experts during the show.

About intoPIX



intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solutions (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality.



www.intopix.com

