Intevac to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 3rd

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on August 3rd, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the Company’s financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13730730. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/intevac20220803_en/en or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com/. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.

About Intevac

Founded in 1991, we are the world’s leading provider of hard disk drive (HDD) media processing systems. Over the last 15 years, we have delivered over 160 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent at least 65% of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the new media capacity additions for the HDD industry are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also have opportunities to leverage our technology in additional applications, such as protective coatings for the display cover glass market. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company’s website at www.intevac.com.

