Intertrust MarketMaker™ Solutions Toolkit to Speed Transition to Web 3.0 for the Creator Economy

Intertrust Platform-based “MarketMaker” combines Web 3.0, token rights management and digital rights management technologies to allow digital marketplace operators and traditional media services providers to support secured NFTs and advanced content distribution models.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creator—Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management provider, today announced Intertrust MarketMaker™, a Web 3.0 solutions toolkit that enables media service providers, network operators and NFT marketplace operators to easily adopt trusted and advanced content distribution models. Based on its industry-leading digital rights governance solution, Intertrust PlatformTM, Intertrust MarketMaker enables secured NFTs and new distribution models such as fractional rights ownership and viral distribution that provide the creator economy the tools needed to develop new and more equitable markets with greater artist control and closer ties to their fan bases.

The Intertrust MarketMaker Solutions Toolkit offers a single developer platform with end-to-end media protection and rights management that provides creators, distributors and device makers with a consistent level of trust and security to manage their assets. Developers can use MarketMaker to integrate their products with preferred license management systems, including third-party blockchain-based technologies and traditional cloud-based systems.

Intertrust MarketMaker Solutions Toolkit offers developers:

The ability to build Web 3.0 empowered creator-driven marketplaces using Intertrust Platform’s Token Rights Management (TRM) features

Integration with traditional payment systems such as credit cards as well as crypto wallets for purchasing content

Protection and management of rights licensing information via integration to popular blockchain, crypto wallets and traditional payment mechanisms

DRM based protection and management of content offering advanced digital business models including NFT, lending, auctions, rentals, subscriptions, sell-through and superdistribution

Support for fractional ownership of digital media elements

Plug and Play capability for popular blockchains

Japanese marketplace maker Nekojarashi announced the Roadstead marketplace built with MarketMaker in late 2022. Subsequently, Music Securities, a Japanese leading independent financial services company, announced Digital Music Securities, a digital record label built with Intertrust MarketMaker that provides fractional ownership capabilities to artists and their fans.

“Intertrust MarketMaker is the latest innovation in Intertrust’s robust history of data rights management technologies that have made the Internet a safer place for artists and rights holders,” said Albhy Galuten, Intertrust, Senior Fellow and Founder and CEO of Agora Media. “MarketMaker gives content creators and their fans the secure and trusted tools needed to realize the promise of Web 3.0 to create new and exciting markets.”

Intertrust MarketMaker Toolkit Solution combines the power of Intertrust’s ExpressPlay multi- DRM and XCA Conditional Access technologies with the most advanced Intertrust Platform Token Rights Management (TRM) features. ExpressPlay is the world’s richest and most deployed DRM platform, supporting DRM technologies from Apple, Google, Microsoft and the open-standards based Marlin DRM. ExpressPlay is currently shipped in billions of TVs, set top boxes, and mobile phones globally.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted distributed computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

