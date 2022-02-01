Interlaced.io Announces Acquisition of Grove Technologies

Leading IT Managed Services Provider Adds Innovative, DC IT Group to Business

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interlaced.io, a leading managed IT services provider, announced today the acquisition of Grove Technologies, a high-performing IT Service Provider based in the DC Metro Area. Founded by Jon Brown in 2014, Grove has grown to be a staple name in providing services to Apple-integrated and cybersecurity-focused small businesses.

“Partnering with Jon Brown and the Grove Technologies Team will improve our ability to bring Interlaced’s world-class IT services to innovative and fast-growing SMBs in the DC Market. We’re excited about the strong Mac-focus and cybersecurity expertise the Grove team brings to the table. I look forward to seeing our combined capabilities serving both Grove and Interlaced clients, current and future,” said Jeff Gaines, President of Interlaced.io.

Grove will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand with close collaboration and mutual support with Interlaced. This acquisition serves to deepen the technical and non-technical capabilities available to both Grove and Interlaced clients across the country. Jon Brown, Founder of Grove, will remain on staff and continue to oversee the DC Market, and the rest of the team at Grove Technologies will remain in their current roles servicing Grove’s innovative group of clients.

“This new partnership is going to help us continue to grow and provide world-class IT support services to our clients. We’re really excited to be backed by such a well established team and brand that can help take Grove Technologies to the next level,” said Brown.

About Interlaced

Interlaced was founded in 2009 with the goal of transforming how small businesses leverage Apple Technology. Since then, Interlaced has grown into a modern MSP, adding capabilities and expertise in both Apple and PC management, project management, cloud, security, and mobile device management. In 2018, Interlaced joined the Evergreen Services Group portfolio and joined the Executech Family of Companies in November of 2019. In October of 2021, Interlaced acquired Three18 Inc., a Los Angeles based MSP. The acquisition of Grove Technologies represents the second acquisition Interlaced has completed in recent months. To learn more about Interlaced, visit https://interlaced.io/.

About Grove

Grove Technologies was started in 2014 out of a desire to provide amazing Apple-focused IT support services to the Washington DC area. What set Grove apart early on was its client-focused approach to IT support, offering outsourced IT made easy. Grove’s approach to IT is to match the right technology solutions for our clients’ needs. In 2020 Channel Futures ranked Grove Technologies the #17th best IT Service Provider nationwide and in 2021, Grove was ranked #6 on its IT Companies to watch via the Channel Futures NextGen 101 list. To learn more about Grove Technologies and our core offerings check out our website at https://grovetech.co/.

Contacts

Interlaced.io



Mallory Randall



Digital Marketing Manager



[email protected]