Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Trading of NYSE FANG+ Index Futures Contract

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced a record trading day for the NYSE FANG+ Index futures contract. On Monday, February 3, a record 8,067 contracts were traded, compared to the last record of 7,884 contracts on February 2, 2018.

“With strong volatility recently in the underlying shares of companies like Tesla, which is one of the stocks that make up the NYSE FANG+ index, we continue to see customers access ICE’s transparent and liquid markets to take positions and manage risk,” said Trabue Bland, President of ICE Futures U.S.

NYSE FANG+ Index futures are based on the NYSE FANG+ Index, and are designed to offer hedging, exposure and the capital efficiency of futures to a select group of highly-traded growth stocks of tech-enabled companies.

The NYSE FANG+ Index is equally weighted and includes the five core FANG stocks – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) – plus another five actively-trade technology growth stocks – Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla and Twitter. It is calculated and disseminated through the ICE Data Global Index Feed under the symbol “NYFANG.”

