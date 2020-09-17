Intelligize’s ‘Forward-Looking Statements’ Podcast Helps Public Companies Remain on Leading Edge of Evolving Regulatory Landscape

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligize, the industry-leading provider of compliance management solutions for public companies, has launched “Forward-Looking Statements,” a monthly podcast aimed at helping companies stay ahead of ever-shifting regulatory developments.

“Forward-Looking Statements” will feature conversations with corporate, accounting, legal, investor relations and competitive intelligence leaders. Hosted by Marc Butler, Intelligize’s director of knowledge management and training, each episode will help practitioners ensure adherence to external rules and internal controls at public companies.

“Compliance mandates for issuers are growing more complex and burdensome,” Butler said. “We’re offering listeners practical tips for navigating the shifting landscape. This includes discussing technology resources that can be used to benchmark best practices, study discernible trends, and anticipate emerging challenges.”

Initial podcast guests will include CoStar Group’s director of lease accounting Matt Waters, IR Magazine and Corporate Secretary editor Ben Ashwell, SEC Professionals Group executive advisor Steve Soter and Intelligize CEO Todd Hicks.

“Our guests – professionals from different corners of the compliance sector – are some of the best in the business at navigating new rules, collaborating with other stakeholders, and preserving business value,” Butler said. “We are fortunate to be able to pick their brains and provide valuable information that helps our listeners to be more efficient and successful in their professional roles.”

“Forward-Looking Statements” will be available for subscription, download and streaming on the Intelligize website, as well as on popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Intelligize

Intelligize is the leading provider of best-in-class content, exclusive news collections, regulatory insights, and powerful analytical tools for compliance and transactional professionals. Intelligize offers a web-based research platform that ensures law firms, accounting firms, corporations and other organizations stay compliant with government regulations, build stronger deals and agreements, and deliver value to their shareholders and clients. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Intelligize serves Fortune 500 companies, including Starbucks, IBM, Microsoft, Verizon and Walmart, as well as many of the top global law and accounting firms. In 2016, Intelligize became a wholly owned subsidiary of LexisNexis®, a leading global provider of content-enabled workflow solutions designed specifically for professionals in the legal, risk management, corporate, government, law enforcement, accounting and academic markets. For more information, visit www.intelligize.com.

Contacts

Jason Milch



Baretz+Brunelle



312.379.9406



[email protected]