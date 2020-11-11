InteliChart Selected by Highland Clinic for Patient Engagement

FORT MILL, S.C. & SHREVEPORT, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcare–InteliChart, a leader in patient engagement technology, is pleased to announce that Highland Clinic in Shreveport, Louisiana has selected the Healthy Outcomes® patient engagement platform for staying connected to their patients outside the medical visit. Highland Clinic is a physician-owned, multi-specialty clinic serving the region where Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas adjoin.

“Highland Clinic experienced integration issues with their previous portal, and they wanted to work with a single company for their portal and patient notifications. They also wanted to increase the number of patients using the portal,” said Will Cantrell, InteliChart’s Director of Product Solution. “Our Patient Portal and Patient Notify were the ideal fit, our robust API eliminated their integration headaches, and because our portal is intuitive and gives patients what they want, they love it and use it often.”

Highland Clinic’s Director of Medical Records, who had worked with InteliChart at a previous employer, knew the quality of the solutions on the Healthy Outcomes platform and was eager to bring that same sophisticated patient engagement technology to Highland Clinic.

The Healthy Outcomes Patient Engagement Platform

Healthy Outcomes aligns with industry trends and gives today’s healthcare consumers what they want from their providers: convenience, anytime-access, financial options, and value. Highland Clinic is initially implementing:

Patient Portal – a robust portal that engages healthcare consumers and strengthens the brand of medical practices. Search providers, schedule appointments, review lab results, complete forms, and receive reminders, all accessible from a full-fledged iOS/Android app. Delivers an experience that patients like to use and return to often.

– a robust portal that engages healthcare consumers and strengthens the brand of medical practices. Search providers, schedule appointments, review lab results, complete forms, and receive reminders, all accessible from a full-fledged iOS/Android app. Delivers an experience that patients like to use and return to often. Patient Notify

The remainder of the comprehensive engagement platform includes:

Patient Intake

Patient Survey

Patient Activate

Patient eVisit – provides a fully integrated, patient-friendly, virtual-care experience with no downloads/apps required. A safe solution for patients and providers during times of crisis with cost-effective plans by provider, practice or per use.

“We look forward to partnering with Highland Clinic and helping them deliver orchestrated engagement that allows their providers to bring consistently positive experiences to their patients and efficient workflows to their staff,” said Gary Hamilton, InteliChart CEO. “With Healthy Outcomes, Highland Clinic is giving their patients the tools they want so they can take an active role in their own healthcare. Engaged and satisfied patients will also strengthen Highland Clinic’s position in their healthcare market.”

About Highland Clinic

Highland Clinic is a full-service, multi-specialty clinic with more than 35 physicians delivering services in 12 specialties. Highland Clinic has been serving the tristate region where Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas converge for over a century. The mission of Highland Clinic is to exceed public expectations for comprehensive, convenient and quality healthcare for all generations. For more information, visit www.highlandclinic.com.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate.

Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 45 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

