InteliChart® Recognized as Certified athenahealth Partner

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcare—InteliChart, a leader in patient engagement and population health solutions, proudly announces that its Healthy Outcomes® platform is now a certified partner in athenahealth’s partner program. The program recognizes partnerships with software and services vendors and verifies their use in conjunction with athenahealth solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome InteliChart to athenahealth’s partner program,” said Brad Shelsy, Vice President Corporate Strategy & Development, athenahealth. “This partnership enables providers on athenaFlow and athenaPractice to deploy the Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform to automate outreach and maximize patient engagement associated with their population health management efforts. Now our users can select InteliChart to help them better manage their patients and encourage behaviors that lead to improved outcomes.”

“As an athenahealth partner, InteliChart is delighted to make our platform available to all athenaFlow and athenaPractice users. This development represents a significant upgrade for providers that have struggled to successfully engage their patients, or meet their needs as healthcare consumers, due to limited patient portals,” said Gary Hamilton, InteliChart CEO. “We’re excited to further our mission to transform the patient experience by partnering with athenahealth and enabling an enhanced patient engagement experience for all athenaFlow and athenaPractice providers.”

The Healthy Outcomes Patient Engagement Platform

Healthy Outcomes aligns with industry trends and gives today’s healthcare consumers what they want from their providers: convenience, anytime-access, financial options, and value. The comprehensive solution suite includes:

Patient Portal –A robust portal that engages healthcare consumers and strengthens the brand of medical practices. Search providers, schedule appointments, review lab results, complete forms, and receive reminders, all accessible from a full-fledged iOS/Android app. Delivers an experience that patients like to use and return to often.

–A robust portal that engages healthcare consumers and strengthens the brand of medical practices. Search providers, schedule appointments, review lab results, complete forms, and receive reminders, all accessible from a full-fledged iOS/Android app. Delivers an experience that patients like to use and return to often. Patient Intake – Digitizes and automates patient registration and the intake process. Patients can fill out pre-visit forms from the comfort of their own home or on any tablet device while at a medical office. Patient Intake is workflow-configured and delivers discreet data to EHR and PM systems.

– Digitizes and automates patient registration and the intake process. Patients can fill out pre-visit forms from the comfort of their own home or on any tablet device while at a medical office. Patient Intake is workflow-configured and delivers discreet data to EHR and PM systems. Patient Survey – delivers automated surveys to measure patient satisfaction and capture patient-reported outcomes. Reporting tools analyze survey data at the patient, provider, and organizational level.

– delivers automated surveys to measure patient satisfaction and capture patient-reported outcomes. Reporting tools analyze survey data at the patient, provider, and organizational level. Patient Notify – ends the frustration and cost of missed appointments by automating patient communications, such as appointment reminders, appointment confirmations, and organizational announcements. Email, phone or text confirmations go directly into a practice’s scheduling system.

– ends the frustration and cost of missed appointments by automating patient communications, such as appointment reminders, appointment confirmations, and organizational announcements. Email, phone or text confirmations go directly into a practice’s scheduling system. Patient Activate – automates patient care management. Define and manage concurrent populations through intervention and outreach campaigns that secure patient engagement and deliver successful outcomes.

Patient Engagement and Healthcare Consumerism

The simple truth is people are consumers every day, but patients only on occasion. The average patient sees a clinician for what amounts to one hour a year. Being face-to-face with a doctor for a single hour annually reinforces the importance of staying connected with patients outside the visit.

Engaging the consumer can hold profound potential benefits for health care. Engaged patients are more likely to adhere to care plans, driving better outcomes. This means patient engagement not only helps providers succeed in an environment of healthcare consumerism, but it also supports value-based care goals.

Healthcare consumers don’t tolerate technology that doesn’t work well. “Research shows that patients can and will switch providers should they feel devalued at any point throughout their experience,” acknowledged Hamilton. “athenahealth providers will now have full access to the Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform allowing them to deliver on the desires of their patients and healthcare consumers.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. The company’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all through medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination service offerings. Their expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for their customers and patients. For more information, visit www.athenahealth.com.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate.

Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 36 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

