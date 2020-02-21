Inspur Re-Elected as Member of SPEC OSSC and Chair of SPEC Machine Learning

Highlights:

SPEC has elected members of the new Open System Steering Committee, including Inspur, Intel, AMD, IBM, Oracle and other three companies.

Inspur was re-elected as the chair of SPEC Machine Learning. The development plan of ML test benchmark proposed by Inspur has been approved by members which aims to provide users with standard on evaluating machine learning computing performance.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SPEC–Recently, the international evaluation agency Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) has finalized the election of new Open System Steering Committee (OSSC) executive members, which include Inspur, Intel, AMD, IBM, Oracle and other three companies.

It is worth noting that Inspur, a re-elected OSSC member, was also re-elected as the chair of the SPEC Machine Learning (SPEC ML) working group. The development plan of ML test benchmark proposed by Inspur has been approved by members which aims to provide users with standard on evaluating machine learning computing performance.

SPEC is a global and authoritative third-party application performance testing organization established in 1988, which aims to establish and maintain a series of performance, function, and energy consumption benchmarks, and provides important reference standards for users to evaluate the performance and energy efficiency of computing systems. The organization consists of 138 well-known technology companies, universities and research institutions in the industry such as Intel, Oracle, NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Inspur, Berkeley, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, etc., and its test standard has become an important indicator for many users to evaluate overall computing performance.

The OSSC executive committee is the permanent body of the SPEC OSG (short for Open System Group, the earliest and largest committee established by SPEC) and is responsible for supervising and reviewing the daily work of major technical groups of OSG, major issues, additions and deletions of members, development direction of research and decision of testing standards, etc. Meanwhile, OSSC executive committee uniformly manages the development and maintenance of SPEC CPU, SPEC Power, SPEC Java, SPEC Virt and other benchmarks.

Machine Learning is an important direction in AI development. Different computing accelerator technologies such as GPU, FPGA, ASIC, and different AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and Pytorch provide customers with a rich marketplace of options. However, the next important thing for the customer to consider is how to evaluate the computing efficiency of various AI computing platforms. Both enterprises and research institutions require a set of benchmarks and methods to effectively measure performance to find the right solution for their needs.

In the past year, Inspur has done much to advance the SPEC ML standard specific component development, contributing test models, architectures, use cases, methods and so on, which have been duly acknowledged by SPEC organization and its members.

Joe Qiao, General Manager of Inspur Solution and Evaluation Department, believes that SPEC ML can provide an objective comparison standard for AI / ML applications, which will help users choose a computing system that best meet their application needs. Meanwhile, it also provides a unified measurement standard for manufacturers to improve their technologies and solution capabilities, advancing the development of the AI industry.

