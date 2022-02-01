Inspur Information MetaEngine, an NVIDIA OVX Solution, Announces Support for Next-Generation NVIDIA L40 GPUs and Latest Omniverse Software Stack

The newly released Virtual Human and Digital Twin solutions, coinciding with MetaEngine, provide a strong foundation for a wide range of metaverse applications.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced that its NVIDIA OVX Solution, MetaEngine, now supports NVIDIA® L40 GPUs and the latest Omniverse Enterprise software stack to help users build digital assets more efficiently. Inspur Information also announced its virtual human and digital twin solutions, which will enable a wide range of metaverse applications by simplifying and accelerating the creation process.

MetaEngine is Inspur Information’s underlying computing foundation for the metaverse. It provides the fundamental technologies and tools needed to build and run the metaverse, and supports a multitude of computing workloads including AI, rendering, simulation and modeling. This power and versatility allows MetaEngine to meet the different computing requirements of the four major pillars of metaverse creation: collaborative creation, real-time rendering, high-precision simulation, and intelligent interaction. Through its high-speed, non-blocking network channel, it can also be expanded into large-scale computing clusters.

A single MetaEngine server supports 8x NVIDIA® L40 GPUs and full-link PCIe Gen5 for a 2x improvement in performance. It also supports the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 network adapter, doubling bandwidth into and out of the server. With NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, it can perfectly combine the graphics and AI computing of high-performance GPUs with high-speed storage access and low-latency networking. A single MetaEngine server now supports 4000 AIGC digital scenes per second, doubling the previous version. It improves real-time rendering speeds of digital twin scenes by 50%, and improves virtual human speech training performance by 1.6x. 32 MetaEngine servers can be combined into a clustered scalable unit with multiple scalable units that are then able to scale horizontally to form an even larger cluster for exceptional computing performance and ultra-high network bandwidth.

MetaEngine supports NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise for the more efficient creation of virtual humans and digital twins. With Inspur’s Yuan 1.0 running on the MetaEngine NVIDIA OVX solution, users will be able to create virtual humans that can see, hear, understand and communicate with people. The large-scale digital twin physical simulation library makes the 3D world more closely mimic the laws of physics, and supports the connection of more than 20 kinds of 3D tools to cooperatively build 3D assets. In the future, neural networks can be used to accelerate the automatic reconstruction of 2D images to 3D models.

MetaEngine integrates rich ecosystems. Its built-in enterprise-level management and orchestration software provides users with a rich suite of modeling, rendering and simulation tools. The Inspur AIStation resource platform, algorithm platform and application optimization service facilitate a large ecosystem. It can support a variety of metaverse applications for various scenarios, accelerate the construction of digital twin worlds through collaborative optimization, and create an efficient metaverse collaborative development experience for users.

The MetaEngine-based Virtual Human and Digital Twin solutions have also launched. The Virtual Human solution integrates the complete technology and tools required for the construction and operation of virtual humans, and provides powerful computing, software, and AI support for large-scale, highly complex and highly realistic virtual human scene creation and real-time rendering simulation. The Digital Twin solution provides a highly realistic simulation environment, integrating AI-driven high-precision simulation algorithms, and builds an application closed-loop for the virtual-real fusion of digital twins. The Virtual Human and Digital Twin solutions fully integrate the capabilities of NVIDIA Omniverse, providing a platform for co-optimization of hardware and software, enabling users to easily accelerate the production of virtual human animation, multi-person and multi-tool collaborative modeling, real physical simulation, and other metaverse technologies, greatly simplifying the construction of metaverse applications.

As a leading AI computing manufacturer, Inspur Information will continue to promote the upgrade and iteration of MetaEngine, cooperate with partners to create an integrated metaverse solution, and promote the development of scenario-specific applications for industries including architecture, engineering, construction, operation, game development, manufacturing, media and entertainment.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

