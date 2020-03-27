Inspired Launches V-Play Basketball With bet365.com

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a world-leading Virtual Sports provider, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new V-Play Basketball on bet365.com. The leading online operator with more than 45 million customers launched V-Play Basketball earlier this week and is one of the first operators to host two dedicated streams, a U.S. Basketball and a separate European Basketball variant, with a new event every two minutes. Since its inaugural launch in 2019, V-Play Basketball achieved immediate success, becoming one of the best performing Virtual Sports online and delivering significant incremental revenue for Inspired customers.

Speaking on the launch, Inspired Chief Commercial Officer Steven Rogers said, “bet365 is a long-time customer and we’ve enjoyed many highly successful product launches with them over the years. The launch of V-Play Basketball follows a string of popular games that have gone live with bet365.com since the new year, including Virtual Football, Cricket and Virtual Grand National.”

bet365.com will be the first operator to feature the new NFLA Legends Football, an officially licensed product with the NFL Alumni (“NFLA”), which brings all-time favorite NFL legends back to the field. V-Play NFLA Legends Football features 11 teams of alumni legends from some of the biggest teams going head-to-head in a single game format. Fast-paced action completes each series of plays in less than 90 seconds. Ultra-realistic player simulations use the latest animation and motion capture techniques and offer “play-by-play” action as the game progresses. NFLA Legends Football will be added to the two existing football channels on bet365.com, available via the Virtual Sports section of their sportsbook.

bet365 said, “We haven’t seen any Virtual Sports quite like V-Play Basketball and V-Play NFLA Legends Football. They are great products, both visually and in the betting opportunities they offer the players. We are very excited to be launching these products and we have no doubt they will be successful additions to our current Virtual Sports offerings. Inspired has impressed us with their innovation once again.”

The season never ends online with Inspired Virtual Sports, supporting online and mobile betting 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please see the Inspired website for trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

