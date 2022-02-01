Insights on the Web Real-Time Communication Global Market to 2027 – Rise in On-Demand Streaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter for WebRTC – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Web Real-Time Communication – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Web Real-Time Communication estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.7% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 32.4% CAGR to reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 36% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.3% share of the global Web Real-Time Communication market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

The Web Real-Time Communication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.77% share in the global market. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 39.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27% and 32.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The online education business is expected to grow at a rapid pace. WebRTC is a highly beneficial technology for educational platforms, regardless of the type of online learning they provide. It is not just conventional universities and schools that are affected. Thousands of courses are available on learning platforms such as Sololearn, Skillshare, MasterClass, and Stackskills. WebRTC allows instructors and students to interact in real-time with just the internet browser they are already using, regardless of the type of online learning they provide.

Key Topics Covered:

Web Real-Time Communication – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Absolute Criticality of Low Latency in Times of Accelerated Digitalization Provides the Foundation for the Growth of WebRTC

Latency Per Bandwidth as Measured By Average Page Loading Time (PLT) (In Milliseconds (MS))

Decision Autonomy & Real Time Engagement Drives Low Latency Needs

Web Real Time Communications (WebRTC) Counters Latency

WebRTC Flaunts the Potential to Reduce Round-Trip Time (RTT) & Improve Page Loading Time (PLT) & Streaming Performance: PLT Vs RTT (In Milliseconds)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) Transforms the Communications Landscape

WebRTC Based Videoconferencing Rises in Prominence

Growing Use of Videoconferencing Brings WebRTC into the Spotlight for Its Ability to Provide Super Low Delay Speeds: Global Opportunity for Web & Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

WebRTC Emerges to be the Future of Web Games

Stable Outlook for Web Games/Real-Time Browser Games to Spur Growth

WebRTC to Revolutionize Telemedicine & the Healthcare Industry

Robust Outlook for Telemedicine Brightens Market Prospects

Growing Demand for Telehealth Services Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for WebRTC in Enabling Anywhere, Anytime Telemedicine Communication Accessible on Any Device: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here’s How WebRTC Promises to Enhance the Telemedicine Experience

Rise in On-Demand Streaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter for WebRTC

On-Demand Services Takes Flight in the Era of Instant Gratification

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of Plugin- Free WebRTC Based Online Video Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here’s How WebRTC Helps in Streaming

Future-Proofing Security Is Imperative for Wider Adoption of WebRTC

