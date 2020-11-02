Insight Unites Experts from 250 IT Solution Providers for Synergy21 Conference

Insight’s annual partner event explores how technology will play a key role as organizations reinvent how they do business in the digitally reliant new world

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, brought together more than 1,000 IT industry experts from about 250 software, hardware and cloud providers for Synergy21, the first virtual rendition of its annual partner conference. The event, held Thursday and Friday, united leading technology companies worldwide for strategic discussions on how world events and technology trends are impacting the managed service provider community.

This year’s Synergy theme of “{Re}” played off the prefix re-, acknowledging how organizations have reached an inflection point at the end of a disruptive 2020. As a new year approaches, they are now looking to refocus business strategies to engage customers more effectively in the digitally reliant new world, realize new value and control IT spending, and reinvent how they use technology to create future-ready workspaces – on-premises and for remote working. Yet, one in three enterprises say they’re only somewhat prepared to handle the changes, according to Insight’s 2020 Intelligent Technology Pulse.

In his keynote address, Insight CEO Ken Lamneck said the COVID-19 pandemic has created new opportunities for IT to play a prominent role in business, including accelerating digital commerce by five years. He also identified cloud-based as-a-service solutions, collaboration platforms, hybrid work environments, cybersecurity, and more globally dispersed supply chains as key areas primed to flourish as a result of the pandemic.

“ Companies are considering how to become more digital, but they also have to make sure their foundation – their infrastructure – is modernized. There are a lot of opportunities to grow from this and rebound in 2021, and they are looking for more expertise from partners who are investing in these areas and can provide solutions at scale, 24/7/365, anywhere in the world,” said Lamneck.

Insight maintains trusted partnerships with a global network of more than 5,000 technology solution providers to help make digital transformation happen from concept to implementation to managing the execution of new ideas over time. Insight honored partners for their exceptional teamwork throughout the year with 2020 Insight Synergy Awards in these categories:

Digital Innovation Partner of the Year – Intel

Cloud + Data Center Transformation Partner of the Year – Pure Storage

Connected Workforce Partner of the Year – Microsoft

Supply Chain Optimization Partner of the Year – VMware

Marketing Partner of the Year – Intel

E-commerce Marketing Partner of the Year – APC

Public Sector Partner of the Year – Apple

Distributor of the Year – Synnex

The company also introduced Insight Values Awards, recognizing three outstanding partners who exemplified Insight’s core principles of hunger, heart and harmony. This year’s winners were selected specifically for their support helping clients address the impacts of the pandemic or causes promoting greater diversity and inclusion in the workplace:

Insight Hunger Value Partner of the Year – Dell Technologies

Insight Heart Value Partner of the Year – Nutanix

Insight Harmony Value Partner of the Year – HP Inc.

“ We’ve seen a lot of resiliency this year as we’ve completely adapted how we work, how we travel, how we and our children learn, and even how we play,” said Joyce Mullen, president, Insight North America. “ There are so many reasons to feel excited about the future, and now is the time to reimagine the possibilities. No industry is more compelling or more essential to meeting that potential than ours, and we have a powerful team of partners helping us address today’s challenges and bring transformation to life as organizations of all kinds reset for tomorrow.”

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

Contacts

Scott Walters

Insight Enterprises



Tel. (480) 889-9798



Email: [email protected]

Ariel Kouvaras

Sloane & Company



Tel. (212) 446-1884



Email: [email protected]