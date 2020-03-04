Insight School of Oklahoma Now Enrolling for 2020-2021

MIDWEST CITY, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning–Families looking for an alternative education program for the 2020-2021 school year are invited to enroll at Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an online public charter school for students in grades 6-12. ISOK provides students throughout the state with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future in alternative education setting.

ISOK combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its middle and high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISOK behind on credits can participate in the school’s credit recovery program.

ISOK teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and students can receive support through extended class sessions and with real-time help from teachers. The school offers students the opportunity to progress faster in subjects at which they excel and spend more time on those where they need additional help.

“ At ISOK we believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to education isn’t going to meet the needs of every student, and that the right learning environment can be found for anyone,” said Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson. “ We are committed to the academic and personal success of each one of our students and are proud to be a trusted online school partner to families across Oklahoma.”

ISOK teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.

Throughout the year, ISOK builds a community of online learners through weekly virtual assemblies, and the school’s Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school.

To learn more about ISOK and enrollment, visit ok.insighschools.net, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc., the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

