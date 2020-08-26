Insight Introduces Mac Enablement Program to Provide Greater Employee Choice

Insight Connected Workforce solutions help clients transform workplaces through smarter integration of Apple devices and macOS into their IT environments

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today introduced its Mac Enablement Program, a comprehensive and tiered offering that helps organizations deliver the Mac devices employees want, while modernizing businesses’ digital workplace environment.

“ Giving employees the choice of which devices and tools they use means dismantling traditional approaches to desktop deployment, management and security. Insight’s Mac Enablement Program offers a turnkey and scalable option for incorporating macOS and Apple devices into a modern management approach, providing the supporting resources needed to run a completely diversified environment,” said Mike Gaumond, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. “ Providing employees a choice also delivers a compelling experience that fuels productivity and retention, giving them the same secure access to the applications used by peers on other systems.”

Insight helps address enterprise considerations about deploying Macs, including: total cost of ownership, legacy and custom applications compatibility, or lack of expertise and resources to provide device management, security and end-user support. Insight’s deep expertise in the Apple portfolio and in workplace transformation for a Connected Workforce expands an organization’s ability to adopt Mac while realizing lower total operating costs by:

Evaluating an organization’s existing environment and ensuring successful deployment by building a Mac strategy based on a comprehensive range of assessments, audits, guides, and professional and managed services specifically designed to scale to the needs of organizations.

Simplifying how organizations procure and maintain devices over the course of active use. Insight’s lifecycle services and Levels 1-3 end-user support streamline procurement, asset management and disposition to optimize cost and resource savings.

Improving the speed and user experience of Mac provisioning, including configuration of the endpoint management platform. A manufacturing company, for example, needed a cohesive way to procure and manage Mac computers. Together, Insight’s Managed Mobility services and Jamf Pro improved device management and worker productivity. The client’s employee experience has improved greatly as a result of the company’s move to the cloud and its adoption of Jamf Pro. End users are now productive in as fast as 15 minutes after receiving a Mac.

Easing integration and adoption by providing comprehensive security and application assessments, remediation planning, identity and password synchronization and end-user training to help clients keep pace with emerging workforce demands without overwhelming existing resources. Insight’s deep ecosystem of partners creates efficiencies in solution architecture and security assurance.

Minimizing support costs and improving service delivery through Insight’s managed workplace services and end-user support, including self-service tools, automated ticket resolution and 24/7/365 help desk management.

To better understand the benefits and costs associated with deploying Mac in the enterprise, a 2019 Forrester study commissioned by Apple found Mac computers were easier to manage, offered an improved employee experience and a more secure platform. This resulted in an average significant economic benefit of $678 savings per Mac vs. PC over 3 years, including hardware, software, support, and operations, according to Forrester.

To learn more about enabling employee choice, read the “ 4 Reasons to Get Help With Enabling Mac” eBook and visit Insight’s overview of Apple at Work solutions. Find upcoming blogs, webinars and new offerings on Mac enablement here.

