Insight Expands Device as a Service Offerings With New Turnkey Device-Agnostic Packages for Easy Deployment

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has expanded its portfolio of Device as a Service (DaaS) solutions with new turnkey packages that take complexity out of device management, deliver upfront discounts and provide simplified management.

Insight’s partnerships with Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft ensure competitive purchases on new devices and deep expertise across all hardware and Mobile Device Management (MDM) platforms.

Insight’s new out-of-the-box DaaS options reduce deployment and management costs, streamline employee onboarding, free IT teams of time-consuming device lifecycle management responsibilities, and ensure that end users receive the timely and reliable service they need to keep their business laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones running. The new services include:

Insight DaaS Lifecycle Service, a package that combines vendor-agnostic procurement for endpoints from all major device manufacturers with outsourced device management including warehousing, depot lifecycle services, scheduled device refreshes and end-of-life recovery. Other benefits include an ecommerce portal tailored to the client’s needs for easy end-user and IT order placement, expedited hardware replacement for break/fix scenarios and management of warranty repairs for future redeployment. Flexible pricing options are available with larger discounts earned on multi-year contracts.

“End-user device choice is increasingly critical as enterprises struggle to attract and retain employees, but IT teams are neither staffed nor equipped to manage a mixed device environment,” said Joe Flynn, Distinguished Engineer and Modern Workplace director, Insight. “Our DaaS services make it possible to optimize device procurement and management with a predictable payment model, no in-house resources and a seamless end-to-end experience that helps ensure the productivity of IT staff and end users alike.”

Insight’s DaaS and managed services teams currently manage devices for clients on six continents from locations including seven distribution and integration centers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. More information on Insight’s DaaS services is available here. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class ecommerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

