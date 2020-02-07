INSHUR Becomes the First Digital Insurer to Partner With Drivers Benefits to Provide Rideshare Drivers With Greater Access to Crucial Benefits

Partnership will provide rideshare drivers easy access to benefits such as eye examinations and legal assistance through the integration of Drivers Benefits in the INSHUR app.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurtech–INSHUR and Drivers Benefits have today announced a partnership to give drivers for Black Car Services in New York City easier access to Drivers Benefits, an initiative designed to make drivers’ lives easier and safer. Customers of INSHUR can now easily sign up to Drivers Benefits when they are purchasing or renewing their policy.

Currently, only 21,000 out of the 65,000+ rideshare drivers in New York City are signed up for Drivers Benefits. Free to drivers, the initiative is funded by a 2.5% surcharge on all rider fees paid to The Black Car Fund who pays for benefits including annual eye exams, access to telemedicine, and safety and wellness classes, while the Independent Drivers Guilds has arranged discounts on prescriptions, legal assistance, accident support, dental discounts and more.

Drivers Benefits has connected over 1,300 drivers to paid classes helping them collectively earn over $320k and in a single year, drivers using their drug discount program saved on average $288.30 each.

The TLC insurance app, INSHUR, is run on the belief that drivers deserve more. Since 2016, they have been upgrading drivers’ insurance experience to provide a fast and convenient service run completely from within the app.

INSHUR CEO Dan Bratshpis said, “Our mission is to change the way drivers feel about insurance and so being able to offer access to Drivers Benefits to our customers was really important to us. With only 21,000 NYC rideshare drivers currently taking advantage of Drivers Benefits, we’re excited to be able to help thousands more access them quickly and easily through this partnership.”

On their mission to give more to drivers, INSHUR will enable drivers to sign up to Drivers Benefits through a simple yes/no option when purchasing their cover.

Andrew Greenblatt, Executive Director of IDG Benefits Fund which runs Drivers Benefits, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for drivers to access their benefits. Adding enrollment to Drivers Benefits to the INSHUR platform will make it easy for drivers to get the benefits they deserve.”

Drivers Benefits is also partnered with The Black Car Fund and the Independent Drivers Guild to provide benefits to all drivers working for Black Car services in New York State.

To get started, rideshare drivers can download the INSHUR app, and click ‘yes’ when it asked to sign up to Drivers Benefits. Or alternatively, head to driversbenefits.org to sign up online.

Find out more: https://inshur.com/inshur-drivers-benefits-for-tlc-drivers-nyc/

About INSHUR

INSHUR is the only mobile-first provider of commercial auto insurance for TLC drivers.

The mobile app allows TLC drivers to quote, purchase and service their insurance policies at their convenience. The FREE app is available for Android and iOS devices. Founded in October 2016, the management and technical team are based in offices in New York and London. INSHUR provides customers with the ability to get on-demand quotes and cover in minutes and not days, with A- AMBest rated capacity. INSHUR means no more calling around for brokers, waiting for a quote, finding parking, mailing checks and coming back with missing paperwork. Owner-operator drivers in NYC that work for black car bases like Uber, Lyft, Gett and car service/taxi bases will find many benefits.

Contacts

INSHUR, VP Marketing, Paul Doran



Tel: +44 (0)7768 373 100



[email protected]