Inseego Unveils its Next-Gen 5G Product Portfolio at CES 2020

— Wireless innovator debuts a full spectrum of second-generation 5G NR devices for IoT, mobile broadband and fixed wireless access —

SAN DIEGO & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G products and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, is extending its industry leadership with a full lineup of new second-generation 5G devices that leverage the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem. Inseego will preview its new 5G portfolio of industrial IoT, fixed wireless access and mobile broadband product lines in private briefings at CES.

Inseego 5G products will also power live demonstrations at CES, including connected cars, augmented reality (AR) and other experiences, and senior executives will share their expert perspectives during CES industry panel discussions.

“After paving the way with our first generation of commercial 5G products, we’ve acquired a great deal of expertise around how to design and deploy the best solutions for different use cases – and deliver great end user experiences,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “Now we’re building on that foundation with a robust second-generation 5G NR portfolio of faster, smarter, smaller, innovative devices and solutions that deliver industry-leading 5G performance.

“As we enter the next phase of 5G technology, we continue to work closely with scores of operators worldwide who are moving beyond tests and trials into full-scale commercial deployments towards mainstream adoption by both consumers and enterprise customers.”

Built on the company’s proven, patented MiFi® iQ technology platform, Inseego devices are widely recognized for their best-in-class RF performance, security and reliability.

Putting 5G to work – Inseego innovations in action at CES 2020:

Pepcom Digital Experience! @ CES: Invitation-only media and analyst event. Inseego will showcase new additions to its 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz portfolio, 4G LTE Advanced Industrial IoT gateways and modems. Monday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. (The Mirage).

Invitation-only media and analyst event. Inseego will showcase new additions to its 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz portfolio, 4G LTE Advanced Industrial IoT gateways and modems. Monday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. (The Mirage). Fierce Wireless Executive Breakfast Workshop – “5G in the Enterprise”: Inseego CTO Dan Picker will share his perspectives and examples of emerging 5G use cases for the enterprise that are currently being powered by Inseego 5G fixed and mobile technology. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (The Cosmopolitan).

Inseego CTO Dan Picker will share his perspectives and examples of emerging 5G use cases for the enterprise that are currently being powered by Inseego 5G fixed and mobile technology. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (The Cosmopolitan). Financial Analyst Breakfast: Invitation-only analyst event. Inseego will showcase new additions to its 5G portfolio and share market insights about 5G for 2020. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Bellagio, Donatello Room).

Invitation-only analyst event. Inseego will showcase new additions to its 5G portfolio and share market insights about 5G for 2020. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Bellagio, Donatello Room). CES 5G and Mobility Panel – “Can 5G Reinvigorate Rural Communities?”: Inseego EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma joins the FCC’s Rural Broadband and Precision Advisor and others to share his unique perspective and expertise on the 5G Fixed Wireless landscape and how reliable, high-bandwidth 5G speeds will impact traditionally underserved rural markets. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:15 a.m. (Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall N258).

Inseego EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma joins the FCC’s Rural Broadband and Precision Advisor and others to share his unique perspective and expertise on the 5G Fixed Wireless landscape and how reliable, high-bandwidth 5G speeds will impact traditionally underserved rural markets. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:15 a.m. (Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall N258). Ecosystem partner presence: Connected Car: Veoneer, Ericsson and Verizon to showcase a range of new driver support, collaborative driving and self-driving solutions enabled by Inseego 5G products. Live vehicle demonstrations located at the Las Vegas Convention Center Platinum Lot, #PL1, 3361 Swenson Street. Augmented Reality-enabled Smart Glasses : Vuzix to showcase their latest lineup of industrial smart glasses designed for enterprise applications, powered by Inseego 5G products. Visit the Vuzix booth #14441 located in the Central Hall.

Inseego Meeting Place, MP25068 (South Hall, Tech East): Learn more about Inseego’s portfolio of 5G, LTE, IIoT gateways and modems, IoT trackers and intelligent device-to-cloud solutions.

Customers and partners interested in reviewing Inseego’s extensive new 5G product portfolio can schedule a private briefing by emailing [email protected].

Media Only: For more information on Inseego’s 5G solutions, and/or to schedule an interview with Inseego executives, please email [email protected].

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

