Inmark, a Novvia Group Company, Launches Mobile App for Life Science Packaging

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inmark, a Novvia Group Company, unveils a brand-new mobile experience for its Life Science Division. The new app is now available for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The app offers easy on-the-go account & product access for Inmark’s Life Science customers. The app contains access to Inmark’s public online store, as well as access to Inmark’s innovative private online portals. Within each private portal, these customers can streamline their workflow while calling on customers. User options include the ability to order customer-specific bio-medical packaging and/or create & print pre-paid shipping labels for in-stock packaging in accordance with ICAO & DOT.

“We are excited to offer this new technology to our customers specifically in the medical device manufacturing market,” said Frank Orvino, President of Inmark. “When using our app, sales professionals will have the ability to see their predetermined & compliant used medical device packaging options in real-time helping them to be more efficient, & timely with medical device returns.”

About Inmark

For over 47 years, Inmark has been a trusted source for rigid container, temperature-controlled, specimen transport, used medical device, and dangerous goods packaging. Headquartered in Atlanta, with locations in Europe, Asia, and North America, Inmark has become a respected leader in developing regulatory-compliant packaging solutions for businesses globally. To learn more, please visit www.inmarkpackaging.com.

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino, Novvia Canada, and Southern Container, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. For more information, please visit www.novviagroup.com.

Contacts

Danielle Thomas, [email protected]