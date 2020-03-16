Ingram Micro Highly Disappointed With the Decision of French Competition Authority; Intends to Vigorously Contest Decision

Company’s actions and intentions have always been to bring IT products to its customers in France at the best possible value proposition and in compliance with applicable laws

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Inc. announced Ingram Micro France was informed today about the decision of the French Competition Authority in the case against Apple, Ingram Micro and Tech Data. Ingram Micro is absolutely disappointed with the decision of the French Competition Authority to uphold one of the grievances raised against it by the investigation services. In compliance with local regulations, Ingram Micro France has called for an extraordinary works council meeting with its employee representatives to discuss the impact of the decision. The French Competition Authority penalized Ingram Micro excessively because of so-called restricted practices towards its resellers, which they claim have a negative impact on consumers in France. These claims are absolutely false. The IT distribution market in France, and in particular the distribution of Apple products, is extremely competitive for IT distributors. Ingram Micro remains firm and is confident that its actions and intentions have always been to bring IT products to its customers in France at the best possible value proposition and in compliance with applicable laws. Ingram Micro has fully complied with the applicable laws in this particular case and intends to vigorously contest this decision to the French judiciary. Ingram Micro has full trust in the impartiality of the French courts.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Damon Wright



(714) 382-5013



[email protected]