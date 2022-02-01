InfoComm 2022: FOR-A to Showcase Benefits of 12G- and IP-Enabled Technology for Seamless and Remote Live Production

Live Production Package for Single Cable 12G Transport and Software-Defined IP Solutions Main Drivers in FOR-A Booth

Cypress, CA, May 24, 2022 – FOR-A Corporation today announced its 12G- and IP-enabled focus at next month’s InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas. FOR-A will showcase its range of IP production solutions powered by transport technology from AMMUX and demonstrate its system for deploying 12G-SDI 4K live production. The live production package includes the HVS-1200 video switcher, MFR-1000 routing switcher, and the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor, which provides optimal color correction on large displays. FOR-A will exhibit in Booth #N5444 during the show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, running from June 8-10.

12G for Live Production

Large-screen projectors and videowalls for live events demand the quality, flexibility, and speed of 12G-SDI 4K transmission, and benefit from a solution that’s lighter to transport and easier to set up. FOR-A’s 12G single-cable solutions were designed with live events in mind and have been proven in real-world applications. FOR-A’s live event package has been selected by several high-profile production companies, mobile truck providers, houses of worship, and in-house corporate video departments.

With the goal of providing 12G production solutions to clients, Nationwide Video, a leading provider of cross-rental equipment to the rental and staging industry, adopted FOR-A MFR-4100 routing switchers, HVS-1200 video switchers, and FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processors as the foundation of their new rental fleet of flypacks. The flypacks are pre-wired mobile production units, used in combination with Nationwide’s projectors, LED wall products, cameras, playback and lighting equipment. The 12G transmission standard allows users to transmit a 4K signal through a single cable, for easier transport, simplified setup and operation, intuitive workflows, and fewer points of failure in the signal chain. For a deeper look into the selection process, please view the video with Nationwide Video’s Tim Morin, director of technology sales, and Chuck Laszyka, director of engineering and technology.

Music Matters Productions, an Atlanta-based live event producer of concerts and corporate events, recently started using a 12G-SDI 4K workflow anchored by the complete FOR-A package: an HVS-1200 video switcher, MFR-1000 routing switcher, and FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processors. “FOR-A has greatly simplified the transition from HD to 4K. The operation and workflow is so intuitive, it just feels right,” said Ken Sorrell, national account manager for Music Matters. He said the color correction capability on the FOR-A signal processors, FA-9600 makes it easy for engineers to “paint” outputs so LED walls and projection displays look uniform when positioned close together, especially because of having “knobs” give artist more intuitive touch and feel of precise and detailed color correction. For more on Music Matters, please watch Sorrell go into depth on the benefits of 12G for live here.

“Today, 12G-SDI single cable solution has become the standard for live concerts, sports, and corporate events,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president of FOR-A Corporation of America. “The rapid transformation to 4K for live events is being made possible by the availability of advanced 12G-SDI products designed with the flexibility to handle 3G-SDI and HD signals as well, upscaling them to provide a seamless experience for the audience. That’s why we’ve continued to expand our line of solutions to provide an easy upgrade path for live-event producers looking to further their use of 12G in the future.”

Complete IP-Based Remote Production Solutiuon

With the goal of integrating its IP transport tech within the entire FOR-A ecosystem, FOR-A will demonstrate a complete IP-based remote production solution in flypack, powered by AMMUX IP technology.

“We’ve developed a tight collaboration with IP technology provider, AMMUX,” said Kanemura. “We’re offering a flexible and reliable IP-based, remote production package. This is significant step for FOR-A within the IP realm, and we’re optimistic about future development of our end-to-end, cloud-based live production solutions based on this technology.”

With low latency encoding and decoding and secure RIST (Reliable Internet Stream Transport), the AMMUX operating system is optimized specifically for live applications. The RIST tunnel contains multiple streams of video, audio, data and equipment control simultaneously. Built-in WebRTC (Web Real-time Communication) provides free access to files from anywhere via a web browser, without need of a specific player or gateway.

Live Production Package

The FOR-A HVS-1200 video switcher offers 12G-SDI compatibility with 10 inputs and 10 outputs, as well as mixed inputs of single-cable 12G-SDI and quad-link 3G-SDI. It supports one M/E switching and one-color corrector in 4K UHD mode, while its FLEXaKEY™ keyer is designed for flexible reassignment. With all this capability in an exceedingly compact 3RU form factor, it’s the perfect choice for mobile production or live events.

The MFR-1000 routing switcher accomplishes 4K and 8K routing with 12G-SDI compatibility across all inputs and outputs. It automatically determines the type of I/O signal format, and AVDL functionality can be added to 8 outputs, enabling smooth changeover with a clean output.

The FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor is much more than a basic frame synchronizer, offering 4 synchronization modes, flexible timecode management, high-quality conversion, and versatile video and audio I/O. Its powerful color processing is perfect for videowall color management, with support for HDR and wide color gamut. And its broadcast-style operation, with everything included on the front panel for input source monitoring, means no PC is required. It’s an ideal standalone solution for live events and production.

