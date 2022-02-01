Infobip Partners with BloomsyBox and Master of Code Global for Special Mother’s Day Activation

The global communications company is teaming up to deliver custom digital greeting cards and sustainable bouquets via conversational AI

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infobip, the global communications company reaching more than 70% of the mobile phones around the world, today announced a partnership with sustainable flower delivery service BloomsyBox and conversational AI company Master of Code Global, for a special generative AI experience timed to brighten Mother’s Day. The activation offers users an opportunity to win a beautiful bouquet of flowers valued at $50 USD, while interacting with a specially trained chatbot using ChatGPT-like technology to automatically generate a custom card for mom on her special day.

Launching today, and concluding on Wednesday, May 10th, ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, the experience will engage users by asking them five questions daily, with the first 150 users who answer all questions correctly winning the free bouquet. Consumers who do not win a bouquet will be provided with a coupon code for a discount to purchase a bouquet.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Infobip, which allows our users to experience gift-giving like never before,” said Juan Palacio, CEO of BloomsyBox. “By combining Infobip’s expertise in creating personalized customer experiences with our own focus on customer satisfaction, we’re confident that we’re taking the first step towards a safe and enjoyable way to harness AI technology.”

This activation represents one of the first times ChatGPT-like technology has been deployed by a brand to engage their consumers, and the first time “Decision Based Intelligence” (DBI) will be used for an e-commerce focused experience. Created and coined by Infobip, DBI provides safety and control in the AI space by hiring and training AI chatbots to represent a brand to ensure as much safety and control as possible.

“Infobip is committed to enabling businesses to engage with their customers in the most innovative and effective ways possible and this Mother’s Day activation is just one of the many ways our conversational AI brings people together,” said Ivan Ostojic, Chief Business Officer at Infobip. “By leveraging our Decision Based Intelligence technology and a deep understanding of customer behavior, we are empowering companies to build strong, lasting relationships with their customers and drive growth in a rapidly evolving Ai-accelerated landscape.”

As part of the activation, Master of Code Global’s ChatGPT Orchestrator will also help users quickly and easily generate a Mother’s Day card for mom with a variety of messages, ranging from humorous and respectful to heartfelt.

“Our collaboration with Infobip and BloomsyBox has paved the way for a groundbreaking project that combines our strengths and expertise in conversational AI solutions. This partnership has not only fostered creativity but also signifies our shared commitment to delivering GPT-powered conversational experiences. We are thrilled to be part of this alliance and look forward to exploring new AI horizons,” said Dmitry Gritsenko, Founder and CEO at Master of Code Global.

Infobip has leveraged Apple Messaging for Business with this Mother’s Day experience, to ensure a trusted front end and trusted experience for users.

To participate in this unique Mother’s Day activation, please go to https://bcrw.apple.com/urn:biz:665bb0d8-cb32-46a0-b0ac-cbf3dba6a396?biz-intent-id=twitter&biz-group-id=mothersday&body=Take%20me%20to%20the%20quiz

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices worldwide. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 7 billion mobile devices and ‘things’ on six continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About BloomsyBox.com

Founded in 2015, BloomsyBox.com is a startup floral subscription company offering fresh handpicked bouquets on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis from sustainable farms around the globe. BloomsyBox disrupted the floral industry by offering the first farm-to-table floral subscription directly sourced by their own farms, revolutionizing the way fresh flowers are sent. By cutting out the middleman, each stem shipped is hand-picked and cut 2-4 days before subscribers receive them, ensuring quality and freshness. To learn more, visit BloomsyBox.com

About Master of Code Global

Master of Code Global is an acknowledged leader in providing AI-powered conversational, mobile, and web solutions. Founded in 2004, it has development centers in North America and Ukraine. The Master of Code Global team comprises over 250 people. The company’s portfolio expands to 400+ successfully delivered projects, including T-Mobile, World Surf League, Aveda, Jo Malone, LivePerson, Esso, Dr. Oetker, and many other brands.

Contacts

Media

Janet Lennon



PR & Communications Lead | North America



Direct: 206.914.6175



[email protected]