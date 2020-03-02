Info-Tech Research Group Announces Info-Tech LIVE

ORLANDO, Fla. & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITRG—Info-Tech Research Group has announced the key focus areas and agenda for its flagship event, Info-Tech LIVE, which will be held this week in Orlando, March 3-5.

Held three times a year, this event is strategically designed for IT executives who make technology decisions and influence the institutional adoption of technology. The agenda includes keynotes, case studies, workshops, and engaging and informative one-on-one sessions with research analysts.

Special keynotes include:

Shoot for the Stars – Shenandoah Speers, NASA:

Shenandoah Speers, associate CIO, applications division, NASA, is an award-winning technology leader who manages NASA’s information technology applications portfolio and develops and maintains applications architecture and strategy. In his conversation with Cole Cioran, head of application delivery research at Info-Tech Research Group, Shenandoah will explore what it takes to deliver the apps to drive the mission of the world’s leading space agency. Together, Shenandoah and Cole will look at how a radical rethink of leadership using agile can help drive the next generation of application delivery, redefine vendor partnerships, and turn risks into opportunities to accelerate the delivery of exceptional value through technology.

Women in IT Roundtable – Rosa Akhtarkhavari, City of Orlando

Rosa Akhtarkhavari has worked for the City of Orlando for more than 25 years and currently serves as its chief information officer. An award-winning IT leader, Rosa is responsible for the city’s enterprise architecture, IT strategy, security, and all aspects of IT operations. Rosa will be joined in this highly interactive roundtable discussion by Laura Melchor McCanlies​, CIO of IDB Invest, and they will share some of their own success strategies and what it takes for women in technology to create lasting leadership impact and drive sustainable development. The session will be moderated by Andrea Leven-Marcon, practice lead, People & Leadership, Info-Tech Research Group.

Demystifying Artificial Intelligence – Amber Mac:

In her keynote “Demystifying Artificial Intelligence – A Day in the Life of AI in 2025,” TV host and IT thought leader Amber Mac will share why and how we need to adapt to the AI revolution today. Using the latest research, engaging visuals, and practical examples, Amber will take the audience on a journey sharing the real-life impact AI will have on everything – from the way we manage work to the way we manage our health and transportation.

Change Is Inevitable; Success Is Optional – Rob Meikle:

Rob Meikle, former CIO of the City of Toronto, is a strategic business and technology leader with a proven track record of delivering award-winning global business and technology solutions in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. He is a highly sought after international speaker with a passion for seeing people and teams maximize their potential as they fulfill their purpose. In his keynote, Rob will share why it is imperative to embrace change and how leaders can optimize every opportunity to do something great, create a lasting impact, and achieve both personal and professional successes.

Optimizing Human Performance – Jairek Robbins:

Jairek Robbins is dedicated to helping people achieve success by living with purpose in both their personal and professional lives. An award-winning performance coach and keynote speaker, Jairek will share tips and secrets on maximizing performance and achieving organizational success. He is a trusted advisor and board member for a variety of different companies and organizations, including BMW, Harvard University, UBS, Major League Baseball teams, members of the US Olympic team, the United States Marines, and the United States Air Force Special Forces.

Other Info-Tech LIVE highlights include the following sessions with industry analysts:

Top Tech Trends for 2020, with David Glazer

Identifying and Mitigating AI Bias, with Natalia Modjeska

CCPA, Privacy Catalyst or Catastrophe?, with Aaron Shum

Industrial Revolution 4.0, with David Wallace and Eric Cabral

Improve Your SOWs to Hold Vendors Accountable

Agile Transformation Accelerator

Quantum Implications: More Than Just Speed?

Reboot Your Innovation Team – Fixing the Startup Mentality

Info-Tech LIVE sponsors include:

Darktrace

LogPoint

Trundl DNFCS

Supporting Resources:

Info-Tech LIVE will take place at The Hilton Orlando Resort in Orlando, March 3-5, 2020.

Share stories from the event or follow live updates by using #infotechlive

Save the date for the next Info-Tech LIVE to be held in Toronto, June 10-12, 2020.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the fastest growing full-service research and analyst firms in North America, serving more than 40,000 IT and HR professionals. With offices in Canada, the United States, and Australia, Info-Tech offers pragmatic analyst insights and actionable tools to IT departments from world-class organizations such as NASA, New Balance, Spotify, and the United Nations. Info-Tech Research Group’s divisions include McLean & Company, myPolicies, and SoftwareReviews.

