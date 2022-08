InfiniteWorld Acquires Super Bit Machine to Bring Immersive Cross-Platform Gaming Experiences to Web3

Companies Join Forces to Build the Future of Branded Web3 Crossover Experiences Between Gaming and Metaverse Immersion

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinite Assets, Inc. (“InfiniteWorld”), a Web3 and Metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands and creators to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement with digital content, today announced its strategic acquisition of Super Bit Machine, an independent gaming studio and Armajet developer, founded by industry veterans with experience running massive multiplayer “Top 10” grossing games on iOS and Android, including Bingo Blitz by Buffalo Studios. This acquisition will further bolster InfiniteWorld’s ability to bring best-in-class Web3 and Metaverse experiences to brands and creators, with the addition of real-time multiplayer game development capabilities, which will now be part of its core offerings portfolio. This acquisition also signals the continued crossover between blockchain and gaming platforms and connects traditional gamer experiences that are currently delivered through mobile devices, PCs, and consoles with dynamic Web3 functionality.

“The true gateway to the Metaverse is through gaming and we’re thrilled to have acquired a proven leader in that space that understands and values the traditional gamer experience,” said Brad Allen, CEO of InfiniteWorld. “By partnering with veteran game developers who’ve made significant strides in their industry, we’re taking a natural step towards becoming the go-to for brands and creators looking to enter the Web3 space. We look forward to continuing to push the limits of what is possible by amplifying the expertise and vision of our new Super Bit Machine team members.”

“We believe gaming is central to scaling mass adoption of Web3,” said Alexander Krivicich, founder of Super Bit Machine. “We’ve been at the forefront of creating cross-platform, cross-play competitive gaming experiences, and we understand that the future of these interactions will take place in the Metaverse. InfiniteWorld continues to solidify itself as a leader in Metaverse technologies by integrating gaming as a core pillar of its strategy for brands and creators. By combining our work with InfiniteWorld’s Web3 capabilities and Metaverse infrastructure expertise, we can show the world what a Web3-enabled gaming platform should look like, while building the proper infrastructure to connect third parties to the platform. We’re excited to take these Metaverse gaming experiences to the next level and show brands how to enter Web3 the right way. We’re firm believers that new technologies can never replace creating a well-designed and thoughtful experience that will resonate with players.”

Founded in 2015, Super Bit Machine was one of the first to bring fast-paced, multiplayer competitive experiences to the mobile gaming ecosystem. InfiniteWorld’s acquisition of Super Bit Machine lays the foundation for high-quality Web3 and Metaverse experiences where traditional gamers and the masses can connect together seamlessly on any platform without the need for robust hardware. This strategic acquisition represents the next step forward in InfiniteWorld’s mission to continue partnering with industry leaders that can help their team create powerful experiences in the Metaverse.

About Super Bit Machine

Super Bit Machine is an independent gaming studio founded by industry veterans with a focus on creating spectator-friendly competitive games that bring people together across all platforms. Its flagship title, Armajet, is a highly competitive action game that has won several awards, including Apple’s Game of the Day in the US and internationally. Armajet is built on Super Bit Machine’s proprietary low-latency, real-time multiplayer netcode and platform to enable cross-platform play between mobile, PC, and console at scale. The Super Bit Machine team has worked together across multiple studios for over a decade. They have founded and led acquisitions to Playtika, Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Zynga, and now to InfiniteWorld.

About InfiniteWorld

InfiniteWorld is a leading Web3 and Metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands and creators to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement and experiences with digital content. InfiniteWorld is poised to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM), a special purpose acquisition company. The company has been highly sought after by brands and creators for its ability to create immersive programs around NFTs and other digital assets that offer high-level experiences and engagement for their consumers and communities.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM) was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. Aries is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On December 13, 2021, Aries and InfiniteWorld announced that they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Closing of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the shareholders of Aries.

For materials and information, visit https://www.infiniteworld.com/ for InfiniteWorld and https://www.ariescorp.io/ for Aries.

