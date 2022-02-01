Infinite Peripherals Introduces the Next Generation of Barcode Scanners – the Linea Pro NexusConnect, Featuring Ultimate Compatibility and Enhanced Scanning Power

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Infinite Peripherals, a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, announced the launch of the Linea Pro NexusConnect, a revolutionary barcode scanning device that brings unprecedented power and versatility to the market.

The Linea Pro NexusConnect is a high-performance barcode scanner designed to work seamlessly with both iOS and Android devices. This enterprise-grade scanner delivers long-range (up to 45+ feet), quick, and reliable scans. An internal battery provides enough power for more than 70,000 scans as well as wireless (Qi) charging for the attached iOS or Android device. Designed to survive industrial conditions, the NexusConnect is IP65 rated against water and dust ingress and drop tested against MIL-STD-810G standards.

“Infinite Peripherals looks forward to making a major impact on the retail and supply chain/logistics industries with the NexusConnect, which allows us to bridge back-of-house operations like inventory to front-of-house operations like mobile payments,” said Jeff Scott, founder and CEO of Infinite Peripherals. “Because our scanner leverages the Otterbox uniVERSE case system, users can connect to any iOS or Android device that is supported, creating one device with many enterprise applications.”

The NexusConnect offers a full suite of cutting-edge benefits:

Standard/extended Range – Next-generation barcode scanning technologies that allow scanning barcodes reliably from 6 inches to more than 45 feet.

Certified-Rugged – Form-fitted solution offers IP65 rating to protect against water and dust. It also has drop protection tested against MIL-STD-810G standards.

Versatility – The NexusConnect is form-factor agnostic and compatible with protective cases such as the Otterbox® uniVERSE line. This allows users to diversify their fleet of mobile devices.

Wireless Battery Sharing – The internal battery provides additional charge to the iOS or Android device. Battery sharing utilizes the Qi charging standard. This means that additional cables are not required to charge the iOS or Android device.

Ergonomic Design – Ultra-compact size allows for your employees to move more quickly while still staying connected. The lightweight and slim design keeps this device both comfortable to carry and easy to operate while maintaining a quick workflow.

Device management – Works with the Quantum IQ device management platform to allow for management of the iOS or Android device and NexusConnect using one management tool.

About Infinite Peripherals

Infinite Peripherals empowers businesses to operate more efficiently through next-generation enterprise mobility solutions. With more than 28 years of mobility expertise, the company provides scalable, customized solutions to a range of industries including retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, and travel. From cloud-based inventory software to fully integrated payment processing solutions, Infinite Peripherals mobilizes companies to do business anywhere, anytime. With over one million solutions deployed, Infinite Peripherals allows companies to go paperless and is fully committed to helping reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption in businesses everywhere. With mobility, the possibilities are infinite. For more information, please visit ipcmobile.com.

