Industry Veteran, Diane Daych, Takes Helm of Healthcare Private Equity Association

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA), a nonprofit trade association focused on supporting the healthcare private equity community, announced today the appointment of Diane Daych, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Granite Growth Health Partners, to the position of Chair, effective July 1, 2020. Daych assumes the role from Dr. Terry Woodward, Managing Director at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’).





Over the coming year, Daych will lead the organization’s strategic direction and work with member firms to navigate the changing needs of the healthcare ecosystem. HCPEA, founded in 2010, is comprised of one of the world’s largest portfolios of privately held healthcare-related businesses, representative of services, products, diagnostics, distribution, pharmaceuticals and technology. Its member firms focus on building and growing successful healthcare companies that bring innovation and new ideas to the market, leading to increased access and better care outcomes for patients.

“I’m honored to lead our organization through the challenging, shifting landscape faced by our industry and society at large,” said Daych. “Our member firms embrace their responsibility to help expand access to quality care, and as a leader of HCPEA, my goal is to highlight the positive impact private equity has on our healthcare industry. A seamless integration of public and private funding is needed now more than ever to address the faults within our healthcare system. We have an obligation to shape companies that do well in order to do good, and in my new role I will build upon the strong foundation laid by Terry to support member firms in their pursuit of better, higher quality and more accessible care.”

Daych will be joined by Paige Daly, Partner at Harvest Partners as HCPEA Vice Chair, a position designed to support operational programming, member needs and efficient leadership transitions at term. Together, Daych and Daly will work toward the continued evolution of the association, with increased focus on addressing member needs in response to the pandemic.

“As a leading force in private equity and healthcare, HCPEA has a responsibility and opportunity to innovate, transform and further support our member firms as they strengthen the ways healthcare is delivered,” said Daly. “During my tenure as vice chair, I look forward to supporting our member firms in their commitment to growing successful businesses and having a positive impact on the industry.”

About Diane Daych, HCPEA Chair

Diane Daych is a Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Granite Growth Health Partners. She has more than 30 years of investing, advisory and operating experience, with more than 25 years of experience in the health services industry investing in growth companies that offer specialized solutions for the financing, management, and delivery of healthcare. Before founding Granite Growth, Diane led Apple Tree Partners’ healthcare services investing team. From 2010 to 2012, she was a managing director and co-head, Private Equity, of the Marwood Group. Previously, since 2000, she was a partner and principal at CCP Equity Partners.

About Paige Daly, HCPEA Vice Chair

Paige Daly is a Partner at Harvest Partners which she joined in 2010. She concentrates on growth capital, buyout, and recapitalization investments in healthcare businesses. Prior to joining Harvest, Ms. Daly was a Partner at Apax Partners.

The HCPEA Board of Directors is comprised of industry experts with deep understanding and passion for growing successful healthcare companies:

About HCPEA

The Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA) is a nonprofit trade association whose mission is to support the reputation, knowledge, and relationships of the healthcare private equity community. Its member firms are passionate about healthcare and are committed to building successful enduring businesses that “do well” while “doing good.” As well as capital, our members bring industry knowledge, broad networks, and deep expertise to help companies grow, create jobs, and deliver high-quality healthcare. Collectively, HCPEA member firms have over $1 trillion in AUM and have supported the growth of 1500+ healthcare businesses.

