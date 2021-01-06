Industry Agnostic Data Management Software, SoDA, Partners with JB&A to Accelerate Channel Business and Development Strategy in 2021

Value-Added Distributor to Offer SoDA to Optimize MAM Storage Systems and Archives from Ingest to Archive, Managing Projects To and From the Cloud

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoDA, a modern agnostic approach to data management and analytics, announced today that JB&A Inc., a leading distributor of broadcast, post-production and pro AV technologies to system integrators and B2B resellers in North America, will distribute SoDA data management software.

By adding SoDA to its portfolio, JB&A’s 1500 channel partners now have access to a cutting-edge data management software application that can seamlessly integrate additional functionality into existing media asset management (MAM) products such as CatDV, IPV Curator, Levels Beyond Reach Engine and Dalet Flex. Ideal for media and entertainment workflows and other unstructured data environments, SoDA provides predictive, actionable cost and data transfer metrics for optimizing on-premise, cloud or hybrid cloud storage.

“Our partners have been clamoring for an agnostic platform that brings clarity to data insight and movement, and we are excited to add the data management platform to our portfolio and to be working with the SoDA team,” said Nick Smith, JB&A Technology Vice President. “With SoDA, our partners can build a cost-effective and simple data management solution saving them both time and money as all of the disparate tiers of storage can be aggregated and managed under a single application interface. This approach allows end users to go to market very quickly and deploy a solution that won’t waste the end-user’s budget on custom development.”

Designed to automate and simplify business operations, workflows and hybrid cloud data management, SoDA provides end users with the ability to set automation rules while streamlining content management across multiple storage tiers. SoDA is flexible and can be deployed with a supported MAM vendor or as a standalone solution. In addition, users can predict the cost and time required to move data to and from the cloud, enabling smart, informed cloud storage decisions before execution.

“With JB&A, we have found a distributor that shares our dedication to taking the complexity out of the true costs of data management on premises or in the cloud,” said Brian Morsch, Senior Vice President of Software Sales. “The VAR community is well-known for its strong long-term relationships with customers, and JB&A is influential to our success. By driving the SoDA solution to its partners, JB&A plays a critical role in building out SoDA’s sales channel within the media and entertainment space and other high profile vertical markets.”

About SoDA

SoDA develops and delivers software solutions designed to solve critical customer problems and drive technical organizations to be more accountable and efficient. The SoDA data management software provides the valuable insight needed to allow users to make smart storage decisions and control budget. Designed to work with all types of storage, on prem, hybrid, and cloud, SoDA automatically monitors and tracks every job, generating reports on demand for departmental chargebacks and client billing. Flexible API integration with 3rd party applications bring clarity to any workflow. SoDA provides unlimited data movement with a subscription-based pricing model. https://cloudsoda.io

