Industrial Outdoor Storage platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Grows IOS Portfolio to 23 Properties.

Catalyst’s portfolio spans 8 major MSA’s across the Eastern US.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalyst Investment Partners of New York announced closings on 23 Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) properties in 2022, spanning 8 major MSA’s across the Eastern US. The IOS properties were acquired in the first two funds in Catalyst’s IOS fund series. Between Catalyst IOS Fund I and Catalyst IOS Fund II, Catalyst is seeking to aggregate over $500 million of IOS properties.

Catalyst’s IOS portfolio is comprised of low building coverage, industrial sites leased to a wide array of regional and national companies. Catalyst focuses on acquiring infill IOS properties with access to key transportation and logistics infrastructure such as ports and highway corridors. These properties play a mission critical role in supply chain strategies and have seen an uptick in institutional investor interest given the attractive supply/demand imbalances in major MSA’s.

Catalyst’s is actively seeking new acquisition opportunities for mission critical, urban infill IOS properties in major markets throughout the Eastern US.

About Catalyst Investment Partners

Catalyst Investment Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, management, and leasing of industrial outdoor storage properties. Catalyst’s portfolio of closed and under-contract properties encompasses over 40 industrial outdoor storage sites across the Eastern US, and the company is actively seeking new acquisition opportunities. Qualified inquiries please reach out to [email protected].

