indie Semiconductor Launches Automotive Industry’s Most Integrated USB-PD Programmable Controller

Enables next generation of enhanced and convenient user experience applications

Significantly reduces component count, simplifies design and improves reliability of in-cabin USB charging

Delivers up to 60W of output per channel with optimized power sharing

Fully qualified to stringent AEC-Q100 Grade 1 requirements

Sampling now with high volume production ramps slated for Q1’23

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has launched a dual-channel USB Power Delivery (PD) IC that reduces component count, simplifies designs and enhances reliability of in-cabin vehicle charging systems for portable devices. Combining power conversion and control and supporting any configuration of USB Type A and Type C ports, the iND87300 is the automotive industry’s most integrated USB-PD firmware programmable controller.

OEMs are focused on enhancing the in-cabin experience allowing drivers and passengers to safely connect and fast charge personal devices inside the vehicle. Automotive USB-based power delivery is rapidly evolving to support higher power charging requirements of products such as tablets and laptops with an increasing number of ports throughout the cabin. The iND87300 has been designed to meet these challenging system requirements through an ultra-small form factor with minimal components. Further, the iND87300 supports field upgradability to future proof device interoperability and user experience utilizing indie’s firmware tools and global support.

“At indie, we are creating innovative technologies to meet the increasing demand for personalized in-cabin user experiences,” said Michael Wittmann, vice president of product marketing at indie Semiconductor. “Drivers and passengers expect to be able to charge phones, tablets, laptops and other battery-powered devices conveniently and safely. Our highly innovative solution allows OEMs to meet current and future USB charging requirements with fewer components and reduced design complexity. We are excited to be working with multiple Tier 1 and OEM customers to bring iND87300-based solutions to high volume production in early 2023.”

The controller brings together, in a single, ultra-compact 8.8mm x 10mm QFN package, a buck-boost converter, Arm® Cortex® M0 core processor, 64kB Flash and 16kB SRAM memory, a 12-bit housekeeping Analog to Digital Converter (ADC) and a variety of system interfaces including UART, I2C and LIN. A USB-PD PHY and firmware stack supports USB-C channel configuration and PD port control, while the on-board 32-bit MCU allows vendor-specific configurations as well as field upgrades and over-the-air (OTA) updates that ensure future compatibility with new and emerging charging profiles and USB-PD protocols. Enabling system efficiency above 95%, this device can deliver up to 60W of output power per channel, a programmable output voltage between 3.3V and 21V and supports maximum currents up to 5A. Dedicated LED illumination drivers and general purpose I/O round up the feature list.

The iND87300 is sampling now, qualified for AEC-Q100 Grade 1 and is fully compliant with USB BC1.2 and USB PD2.0/3.0 standards as well as a number of proprietary charging modes. It supports both charging downstream port (CDP) and dedicated charging port (DCP) in addition to Apple and Samsung charging schemes. Direct connection to the vehicle power supply is made possible by the ability to withstand a 40V load dump from the vehicle battery and 24V tolerant pins that protect against shorts to VBAT and GND.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities, including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles while our advanced user interfaces enabled by our mixed-signal SoCs transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

