INDIE NIGHT Film Festival Launches Indie Night On Demand during the COVID Pandemic

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — INDIE NIGHT FILM FESTIVAL, the only weekly film festival in the world, is happy to announce the new online platform that will stream festival selections for a week and is currently looking for submissions. For the past 8 years, the festival has taken place at the Mann’s Chinese Theater in the heart of Hollywood, California but now will feature selected films online from filmmakers all around the world. Short films, feature films, documentaries, and animated content will all be accepted for the festival and filmmakers everywhere are encouraged to submit films for a chance to have their work seen globally.

INDIE NIGHT ON DEMAND premieres the best independent films, connecting filmmakers and audiences worldwide through a virtual theater experience. From the comfort of their home, viewers can watch amazing movies made by independent artists of every background while filmmakers are given a chance to promote their work. There are talented people creating great films every day and its Indie Night’s mission to give these filmmakers the exposure they need to achieve success in the entertainment industry.

Launching July 13, 2020, the festival will begin accepting submissions and with the help of industry professionals will select certain films to screen every Saturday. Filmmakers can invite anyone they’d like to see their work to log onto the INDIE NIGHT website to see what movies are selected weekly and also promote their film on social media to gain the most exposure.

About Indie Night Film Festival: INDIE NIGHT is a weekly film festival that aims to elevate the craft of artists while giving them an opportunity to showcase their films and network with other new and established filmmakers from all over the globe. Founded by entrepreneur, Dave Brown, the weekly film festival is purposed to be an avenue by which all players in the filmmaking process can network. Brown’s love for linking likeminded individuals to each other lead him to do something about the disconnect he witnessed within the community. He made it his goal to fill the void by developing a reputable platform that serves as an incubator for Hollywood’s emerging talent. Uniting them with heavy weight movers and shakers, Indie Night is an organic movement that continues to give gifted filmmakers a chance to shine, all while cultivating professional relationships. The site will serve as a home to premier top films, Indie Night Pro Classes, and Advertisements.

Indie Night is supported by individuals like Emmy award winning casting director, Robbi Reed, Producer, Datari Turner, Actors, Jamie Foxx and Morris Chestnut, and the late director/producer John Singleton just to name a few of the people that have been a part of the weekly showcases. With a growing presence on the movie scene, Indie Night Film Festival is a one of the go-to events in Hollywood for filmmakers and lovers alike.

