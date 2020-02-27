Incyte Partners with Artist and Patient J.G. Jones to Raise Awareness for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)

– Incyte announces launch of “Rare Reflections: MPNs Unmasked” as part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of MPNs

– J.G. Jones, a comic book artist who was diagnosed with an MPN over a decade ago, creates graphic art to tell the powerful and personal stories of individuals impacted by MPNs

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of Rare Disease Day on February 29th, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is proud to announce the launch of Rare Reflections: MPNs Unmasked, a disease awareness initiative focused on raising awareness of and educating about myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare, chronic blood cancers.





As part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness of MPNs, Incyte has partnered with J.G. Jones, a renowned comic book artist who was diagnosed with an MPN over a decade ago, to capture the experiences of those impacted by MPNs. Rare Reflections features a series of portraits by Jones who uses graphic art to tell the powerful and personal stories of real patients with MPNs and those impacted by MPNs.

The illustrations can be viewed at www.VoicesofMPN.com/RareReflections, along with more information about Jones’ disease journey and the stories of others living with MPNs.

“Art has the amazing ability to capture the emotions of its subjects beyond the surface, and I am honored to partner with Incyte on Rare Reflections to raise awareness of MPNs by doing the work I love,” said Jones. “I know first-hand how living with an MPN can affect many aspects of a person’s life – physically and emotionally – and I hope, through increased awareness and education, to empower others living with an MPN to take control of their journey.”

“Rare Disease Day offers a time for patients, caregivers, advocates and healthcare providers to join together to shine a light on the estimated 200,000 individuals in the United States living with an MPN,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “Incyte is pleased to partner with a respected illustrator such as J.G. Jones to bring to life the real stories of those living with an MPN and to highlight the unique experiences of people across the MPN community.”

In honor of Rare Disease Day, Incyte is also supporting several efforts intended to raise awareness of MPNs and help patients with MPNs find tools and resources to help address the daily challenges they may face:

Ask an MPN Expert Facebook Live: Tune into Voices of MPN’s “Ask an MPN Expert” Facebook Live, where Incyte Oncology Clinical Nurse Educators (OCNEs) will provide educational information about MPNs and answer your MPN-related questions. The Facebook Live Chat will begin tonight, February 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Join the conversation here.

Tune into Voices of MPN’s “Ask an MPN Expert” Facebook Live, where Incyte Oncology Clinical Nurse Educators (OCNEs) will provide educational information about MPNs and answer your MPN-related questions. The Facebook Live Chat will begin tonight, February 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Join the conversation here. Nominate your MPN Hero: Honor the individual or organization in your life who has contributed to the MPN community by going above and beyond to make a real difference. In honor of Rare Disease Day, the nomination period for the 2020 MPN Heroes program opens tomorrow, February 28, and nominations are being accepted through September 12, 2020. To learn more about the program or to submit a nomination, visit www.MPNHeroes.com.

Stay connected and informed about all of the MPN awareness activities by “Liking” the “Voices of MPN” Facebook page, following “Voices of MPN” on Pinterest and following “Voices of MPN” on Twitter.

About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally. The bone marrow is where the body’s blood cells are made. MPNs are progressive blood cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs vary, but analysis of claims data suggests there may be as many as 200,000 people in the U.S. living with MF, PV or ET.1

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

References

Data on file.

Contacts

Media

Jenifer Antonacci



+1 302-498-7036



[email protected]

Catalina Loveman



+1 302-498-6171



[email protected]